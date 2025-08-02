Search icon

Rugby

02nd Aug 2025

Lions’ fans call out ‘disgraceful’ decision by stadium as medics rush to James Ryan

Ryan Jarrett

Play has also been suspended due to lightning strikes

Play has been suspended for at least the next 30 minutes of the last British and Irish Lions Test against Australia, due to a lightning strike within 10km of the stadium. 

Sky Sports’ Will Greenwood said: “These are really testing times”, as groundskeeping staff and organisers do all they can to keep fans in the stadium as conditions continue to worsen. 

While a tour victory is already assured, The Lions need to win the third test to achieve a series 3-0 whitewash. 

Australia find themselves 8-0 up, thanks to a timely Dylan Pietsch try and a penalty scored by Tom Lynagh. 

Lions fans feel the new interruption hands the Wallabies an unfair advantage to disrupt their hopes of a 3-0 whitewash. 

The suspension in play came just minutes after an earlier pause to the game caused by a serious injury. 

The Lions’ James Ryan had to be stretchered off after he suffered a head injury caused by a collision with Will Skelton. 

Ryan’s head heavily collided with the knee of Skelton, leading to immediate concerns from medical staff. 

Ryan was being attended to by those medics when lightning struck and forced players from the pitch for their safety. 

While the Lions player was being teated, the sounds of the song “Sweet Caroline” could be heard ringing out across the ground. 

Fans have seen this as a very disrespectful move. 

One took to Twitter to express further concerns, saying: “Absolutely horrific work by the DJ to play Sweet Caroline while Ryan is clearly in a bad way #Lions2025

