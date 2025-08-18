Chabuddy G to Cha-Rugby-G – Red Roses’ new PR Manager to take Women’s World Cup by storm

How new PR manager Chabuddy G is transforming the Red Roses ahead of the Women’s Rugby World Cup with O2’s new campaign to back women’s rugby

When England’s Red Roses went looking for a PR manager ahead of the Women’s Rugby World Cup, few could have predicted they’d land the self-proclaimed “Mayor of Hounslow” and garage scene entrepreneur, Chabuddy G. Then again, according to Chabuddy, he’s “ambidextrous” in every sense.

“That’s like when you can wipe your bum with your left hand or your right hand isn’t it” he explains “You put me anywhere on Earth and I’ll hustle. I’m a true prodigy.”

He’s also a man of international experience, having toured everywhere from Hounslow to Brentford, and once even Ipswich. Now, he’s swapping the decks for the dugout, promising to put the Red Roses “on the world map” as part of O2’s latest campaign to back women’s rugby. Like a South-Asian Alastair Campbell.

The opening episode of the campaign focuses on one of Chabuddy’s specialist subjects; nicknames. He’s got over 100 of his own from “Alan Brown Sugar” to my personal fave, “ChaRugbyG”. Naturally, he felt the Red Roses needed the same treatment.

“You don’t make your own nickname. Well, I do, but most people don’t,” he says. “Some of the girls loved theirs, some weren’t so keen, but I like that, a bit of fire.”

Future episodes will see Chabuddy delivering alternative media training, reinventing post-match celebrations. And most importantly, adding spice; “They’ve made the dish. I’ve tasted it. Now I’m adding turmeric.”

Despite appearances, Chabuddy insists his rugby knowledge is solid. “Look at me, I’m built like a Georgian prop. Big beard, bald head, I look like a thumb with glasses.”

He even claims a professional career opportunity was cruelly ended by a broken pinky finger, a ‘generational front-row talent’ lost to the sport.

If he’s not bringing technical insight on the pitch, he’s insistent on bringing vibes off it. Describing the squad as “wholesome” and “sweet,” Chabuddy says his role is more “cool uncle” than hard-nosed PR boss.

Asked how to make rugby crowds more exciting, Chabuddy’s vision is part matchday, part afters.

“I’d create more of a party vibe, get a DJ in, spin some old-school bangers, gun fingers in the air. If they win, we lock the doors and have a drum & bass set until 4am. Throw in some bhangra, teach the posh boys a two-step, give them some culture.”

It’s unlikely England Rugby have budgeted for bhangra lessons and an after-hours rave, but O2’s decision to give Chabuddy free rein is already producing gold. Whether it’s new nicknames, rogue media tips or plans for the most chaotic celebration in rugby history, his brand of “slightly misguided PR genius” is exactly the kind of chaos the 2025 World Cup build-up needs.