02nd Aug 2025

10-man brawl erupts in Lions’ final test match with Australia

Sammi Minion

Tempers are flaring. 

Tempers are already flaring between the Wallabies and the British and Irish Lions, in the final match-up of their tour of the country. 

While Australia find themselves 8-0 up at the half-time break, thanks to a timely Dylan Pietsch try and a penalty scored by Tom Lynagh, the game hasn’t been without its moments for the Lions. 

While the side have been able to score any points themselves, they have bitten back against Australian dominance. 

At least 10 players were involved in a mass scarp between the two sides around the 20th minute, as Australia’s players objected to an altercation between the Wallabies’ Will Skelton and a number of Lions players. 

Will Skelton found himself caught in a melee, and chaos ensued in the moments that followed. 

Both of Sky Sports commentators responded immediately. 

Will Greenwood said: “Will Skelton just needed something to let him in!”

While Dan Biggar added: “This is exactly what the Wallabies didn’t need to do.”

Lions

