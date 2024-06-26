Ronaldo says he doesn’t enjoy football any more and finds matches ‘too boring’

Brazilian football legend Ronaldo has said he doesn’t enjoy football anymore and prefers watching tennis.

The two-time Ballon d’Or winner was speaking at the Mouratoglou Annual Charity Gala, an event held every year at the tennis academy set up by Patrick Mouratoglou.

Whilst on stage, he spoke of his love for the sport, and admitted that he prefers it to football now.

He told those in attendance: “I think I love tennis more now than football.

“It’s unbelievable. I cannot watch football matches, I think it’s too boring, but I can stay for five hours watching tennis, it’s crazy.”

— Tennis Majors (@Tennis_Majors) June 25, 2024

His sentiments are probably matched by many Brazilians at the moment after an underwhelming start for their nation in the 2024 Copa America. Brazil opened their campaign with an underwhelming 0-0 draw against Costa Rica, as they look to regain the Copa America crown from their arch rivals Argentina, who were crowned champions in 2021.

There’s also likely to be a fair few England fans who are wondering if their time might be better spent watching Wimbledon next week instead of the Three Lions. England played a miserable 0-0 draw with Slovenia last night, prompting an angry reaction from some towards manager Gareth Southgate.