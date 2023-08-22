PSG set world-record asking price for Kylian Mbappe

A huge fee for someone with 12 months left on their contract

Paris Saint-Germain have named their asking price for want-away forward Kylian Mbappe which would set a new world record for a transfer.

Mbappe returned to the first team last weekend with a goal from off the bench in PSG’s 1-1 draw against Toulouse and seemed to imply that he would be staying at the French champions’ for the next few months at least.

Real Madrid have been long-term admirers and are reportedly lining up a £103m bid for the Frenchman – who has less than a year left on his contract – leading to PSG revealing what it would take for them to sell the World Cup winner.

Spanish outlet AS will only let Mbappe go for a world-record fee of £213m (€250m) as PSG remain optimistic that they will go on to agree a new contract with the 24-year-old.

PSG have stood firm in the dispute between the two parties of late and even banished the forward to the club’s B team alongside several others who are deemed surplus to requirements however Luis Enrique has decided to reintegrate him into his plans.

The forward is expected to start their next fixture against Lens as the Parisians look to secure their first win of the season after back-to-back draws.

Related links: