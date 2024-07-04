Phil Foden says he is the ‘best player in the Premier League’ and ‘needs to play like it’

He’s struggled so far at Euro 2024

Phil Foden has said that he is the best player in the Premier league and that he needs to play like it after a disappointing campaign at Euro 2024 so far.

Foden won the Premier League player of the year award at the end of last season after a stellar year with league winners Manchester City.

The forward was unstoppable scoring 19 goals and getting eight assists.

However, at Euro 2024, the 24-year-old has struggled to make his mark, often going missing on the left wing where many consider him to be ineffective.

Foden has spoken out about his performances so far at Euro 2024 and how he believes he is slowly improving.

He said: “I’ve been a bit frustrated, I’m not going to lie. I want to try and score, try and do better things for England and at times it’s not worked out but it’s about keeping a good mentality.

“I’ve not been the best player in the Premier League to come here and not show it. I feel like every game I’m moving little steps forward and hopefully I can put in good performances for England, that’s always been my aim.”

At only 24, Foden has already lived a full life, winning the treble on the pitch and getting his own treble off the pitch only last week becoming a father for the third time.

He joked about this in a interview after England’s last-gasp comeback against Slovakia in the round of 16, saying “I thought, ‘I’m 30 seconds away from doing baby feeds at home.'”

Much has been made over Foden’s deployment on the left wing for Gareth Southgate with many pundits imploring the England manager to bring the City player into a more central role.

However, with such talent on the pitch it is unlikely for this to happen and with Southgate rumoured to be considering a back five against Switzerland, it is uncertain where his place in the team lies.

England take on Switzerland this Saturday at 5pm in the quarter-finals.