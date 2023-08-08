Search icon

Football

08th Aug 2023

Pep Guardiola takes aim at Premier League for quick turnaround after Super Cup

Callum Boyle

Pep Guardiola

Man City face will play two games in three days

Pep Guardiola has criticised the Premier League’s decision to schedule their game against Newcastle United three days after their UEFA Super Cup fixture against Sevilla.

Man City will face Sevilla in Athens on Wednesday, August 16 at 8pm before facing Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, August 18 at 8pm. The current holders will open their title defence against Burnley on Friday, August 11.

Guardiola’s side face a hectic opening start to the season and have already played one competitive fixture having played in the Community Shield – losing out to Arsenal on penalties.

“We finish an incredibly stressful season, the players went to their national teams and had maybe not even three weeks [off],” he said.

“We came back and trained a little in Manchester then trained to Asia and could not train there because it is impossible to train there. We played a decent game against Bayern and the other two matches, and after in a few days I saw incredible I saw that the guys are still here so we cannot complain.

“We have to recover well and prepare well [for] the game against Burnley and then travel to Athens to play at 10pm, finish at 2, then come back on Friday and after – thank you! – play on Saturday against Newcastle at home. This is my plan – not winning or losing.”

Joško Gvardiol could make his debut for the reigning champions at Turf Moor on Friday after signing from RB Leipzig on Saturday in a deal reported to be worth €90m.

Related links:

Topics:

Football,Manchester City,Pep Guardiola,Premier League,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Harry Kane completes Bayern Munich move

Bayern Munich

Harry Kane completes Bayern Munich move

By Callum Boyle

Burnley issue statement after Rico Lewis struck by object

Burnley

Burnley issue statement after Rico Lewis struck by object

By Callum Boyle

Edouard Mendy concedes howler on Al Ahli debut

Edouard Mendy

Edouard Mendy concedes howler on Al Ahli debut

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Patrick Vieira in advanced talks to take over Ligue 1 club

City Football Group

Patrick Vieira in advanced talks to take over Ligue 1 club

By Wayne Farry

Man United fans enjoyed what Sir Alex Ferguson appeared to have done to his seat at The Etihad

Manchester City

Man United fans enjoyed what Sir Alex Ferguson appeared to have done to his seat at The Etihad

By Simon Lloyd

The FootballJOE Pub Quiz: Week 54

#FootballJOEQuiz

The FootballJOE Pub Quiz: Week 54

By Callum Boyle

The reaction of Ferguson and Charlton when Mourinho was appointed Man United manager is telling

Jose Mourinho

The reaction of Ferguson and Charlton when Mourinho was appointed Man United manager is telling

By Robert Redmond

World Cup Comments: The most common criticism of Lionel Messi is completely unfair

Lionel Messi

World Cup Comments: The most common criticism of Lionel Messi is completely unfair

By Robert Redmond

Manchester United told Jose Mourinho they would only sign a defender of Raphaël Varane’s quality this summer

Football

Manchester United told Jose Mourinho they would only sign a defender of Raphaël Varane’s quality this summer

By Reuben Pinder

Sky to be lit up with 100 shooting stars per hour tonight

Sky to be lit up with 100 shooting stars per hour tonight

By JOE

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest delayed as thousands of fans stuck outside stadium

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest delayed as thousands of fans stuck outside stadium

By George McKay

Manchester United’s Premier League rivals set to bid for Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho

Manchester United’s Premier League rivals set to bid for Jadon Sancho

By JOE

Man United fans to protest against Mason Greenwood before Wolves clash

Manchester United

Man United fans to protest against Mason Greenwood before Wolves clash

By JOE

People are saying underrated 2011 sci-fi perfectly predicts today’s world

Films

People are saying underrated 2011 sci-fi perfectly predicts today’s world

By Stephen Porzio

Australia looking for Brits to work there as visa change makes it easier for millions

Australia looking for Brits to work there as visa change makes it easier for millions

By George McKay

MORE FROM JOE

The NHS are reportedly stockpiling bodybags in case a no-deal Brexit goes ahead

Bodybags

The NHS are reportedly stockpiling bodybags in case a no-deal Brexit goes ahead

By Rory Cashin

Chancellor slashes taxes for the rich and tells Universal Credit claimants to work more

budget

Chancellor slashes taxes for the rich and tells Universal Credit claimants to work more

By Jack Peat

Wales in disarray after Josh Adams “embarrassed himself” with Covid breach

2021 Six Nations

Wales in disarray after Josh Adams “embarrassed himself” with Covid breach

By Patrick McCarry

WATCH: The gripping first full trailer for Making A Murderer: Part Two is here

Entertainment

WATCH: The gripping first full trailer for Making A Murderer: Part Two is here

By Paul Moore

Syrian refugees kicked by camerawoman are treated like VIPs by Real Madrid (Video)

feature-homepage

Syrian refugees kicked by camerawoman are treated like VIPs by Real Madrid (Video)

By Nooruddean Choudry

Only Fools And Horses Episode was banned from being aired ever again

Only Fools and Horses

Only Fools And Horses Episode was banned from being aired ever again

By Tobi Akingbade

Load more stories