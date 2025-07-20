Oleksandr Usyk calls out four boxers minutes after knocking out Dubois

He’s already smashed three of them to pieces!

The reigning heavyweight king Oleksandr Usyk is eyeing four potential opponents for his next fight.

Fresh from dismantling IBF belt holder Daniel Dubois in just five rounds at Wembley Stadium last night (July 19), the untouchable Ukrainian was asked who’s next on his hit list, having already cleaned out the majority of boxing’s premier division.

Speaking to DAZN presenter Ade Oladipo in the ring, the 38-year-old began by suggesting his age was nothing to be concerned about.

“38 is a young guy, remember! 38 is only the start!” he grinned.

“I want to say thank you to Jesus Christ. I want to say thank you to my team and Wembley, thank you so much!”

Usyk continued: “Nothing is next. I want to rest. My family, my wife, my children, I want to rest now. Two or three months, I want to just rest.

“Maybe it’s Tyson Fury [next]. Maybe we have three choices, Derek Chisora and Anthony Joshua. Maybe Joseph Parker. Listen, I cannot now say because I want to go back home.”

Oleksandr Usyk pictured post-victory over Daniel Dubois following their IBF, IBO, WBC and WBO world heavyweight titles’ fight on the ‘Undisputed’ fight night card at Wembley Stadium on July 19, 2025. (Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Having unified the cruiserweight division, Usyk stepped into the land of the giants six years ago.

Incredibly, his professional record remains unblemished, registering 24 victories in as many fights.

Fury and Joshua have already failed to beat him on two occasions, each, while the heavyweight veteran Chisora proved to be one of Usyk’s toughest challenges on the Halloween of 2020.

Kiwi native Parker looks to be the likeliest path for Usyk, given the 33-year-old’s standing as the WBO interim title holder and the fact they’ve never shared a ring together.

His promoter David Higgins argued Parker’s case in an interview with Sky Sports.

“He’s the No 1 contender, the mandatory for the WBO and the WBO have ordered the winner to fight Joseph, that’s my understanding,” he explained.

“In Joseph Parker, you’ve now got a veteran who’s fought names like Joshua, he’s beaten guys like Andy Ruiz, Deontay Wilder, Zhilei Zhang, [Martin] Bakole recently. He’s beaten them all. And so, if Oleksandr Usyk is going to truly claim to be the greatest heavyweight of this era, he’s got to beat Joseph Parker as well. And he hasn’t fought him yet.

“I think it would be silly to go fight guys he’s already beaten, when Parker’s sitting there at No 1 contender.”