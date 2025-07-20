Search icon

Sport

20th Jul 2025

Oleksandr Usyk calls out four boxers minutes after knocking out Dubois

Dan Seddon

He’s already smashed three of them to pieces!

The reigning heavyweight king Oleksandr Usyk is eyeing four potential opponents for his next fight.

Fresh from dismantling IBF belt holder Daniel Dubois in just five rounds at Wembley Stadium last night (July 19), the untouchable Ukrainian was asked who’s next on his hit list, having already cleaned out the majority of boxing’s premier division.

Speaking to DAZN presenter Ade Oladipo in the ring, the 38-year-old began by suggesting his age was nothing to be concerned about.

“38 is a young guy, remember! 38 is only the start!” he grinned.

“I want to say thank you to Jesus Christ. I want to say thank you to my team and Wembley, thank you so much!”

Usyk continued: “Nothing is next. I want to rest. My family, my wife, my children, I want to rest now. Two or three months, I want to just rest.

“Maybe it’s Tyson Fury [next]. Maybe we have three choices, Derek Chisora and Anthony Joshua. Maybe Joseph Parker. Listen, I cannot now say because I want to go back home.”

Oleksandr Usyk pictured post-victory over Daniel Dubois following their IBF, IBO, WBC and WBO world heavyweight titles’ fight on the ‘Undisputed’ fight night card at Wembley Stadium on July 19, 2025. (Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Having unified the cruiserweight division, Usyk stepped into the land of the giants six years ago.

Incredibly, his professional record remains unblemished, registering 24 victories in as many fights.

Fury and Joshua have already failed to beat him on two occasions, each, while the heavyweight veteran Chisora proved to be one of Usyk’s toughest challenges on the Halloween of 2020.

Kiwi native Parker looks to be the likeliest path for Usyk, given the 33-year-old’s standing as the WBO interim title holder and the fact they’ve never shared a ring together.

His promoter David Higgins argued Parker’s case in an interview with Sky Sports.

“He’s the No 1 contender, the mandatory for the WBO and the WBO have ordered the winner to fight Joseph, that’s my understanding,” he explained.

“In Joseph Parker, you’ve now got a veteran who’s fought names like Joshua, he’s beaten guys like Andy Ruiz, Deontay Wilder, Zhilei Zhang, [Martin] Bakole recently. He’s beaten them all. And so, if Oleksandr Usyk is going to truly claim to be the greatest heavyweight of this era, he’s got to beat Joseph Parker as well. And he hasn’t fought him yet.

“I think it would be silly to go fight guys he’s already beaten, when Parker’s sitting there at No 1 contender.”

Topics:

Anthony Joshua,Boxing,Daniel Dubois,Dereck Chisora,Fighting,Heavyweight,Joseph Parker,Oleksandr Usyk,Sport,Tyson Fury

RELATED ARTICLES

Man United, Liverpool and Man City have been stripped of their world champion status by FIFA 

Chelsea

Man United, Liverpool and Man City have been stripped of their world champion status by FIFA 

By Sammi Minion

World record holding athlete banned for doping 

atheltics

World record holding athlete banned for doping 

By Sammi Minion

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 460

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 460

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Snoop Dogg becomes co-owner of EFL club

EFL

Snoop Dogg becomes co-owner of EFL club

By Sammi Minion

Jon Rahm furious at Portrush fan after incident that led to Spaniard bogeying hole

Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm furious at Portrush fan after incident that led to Spaniard bogeying hole

By SportsJOE

Footballing great-grandson of notorious dictator set to make first top-flight appearance

Football

Footballing great-grandson of notorious dictator set to make first top-flight appearance

By Sammi Minion

UEFA hand club mammoth 10-year ban from European football

Conference League

UEFA hand club mammoth 10-year ban from European football

By Sammi Minion

Usyk vs Dubois: how to live stream, fight time, and more

Affiliate

Usyk vs Dubois: how to live stream, fight time, and more

By Stephen Hurrell

Lions vs Australia first test: How to watch, live stream, kick off time

British and Irish Lions

Lions vs Australia first test: How to watch, live stream, kick off time

By Stephen Hurrell

Passengers forced to jump into sea as packed ferry erupts in flames

Passengers forced to jump into sea as packed ferry erupts in flames

By Erin McLaughlin

Netflix has just added a big new Western thriller series

Netflix

Netflix has just added a big new Western thriller series

By Ava Keady

Prince dies after 20 years in coma following devastating London crash

Death

Prince dies after 20 years in coma following devastating London crash

By Dan Seddon

Chilling ‘final words’ of Air India captain have been revealed

Air India crash

Chilling ‘final words’ of Air India captain have been revealed

By JOE

Husband drains joint bank account and divorces cancer stricken wife with text

Cancer

Husband drains joint bank account and divorces cancer stricken wife with text

By JOE

Italian man walks 450km to cool off after argument with his wife

Covid

Italian man walks 450km to cool off after argument with his wife

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

One of the best gangster movies of all time is on TV tonight

Entertainment

One of the best gangster movies of all time is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

‘Gangster granny’ jailed over £80,000,000 cocaine plot

Crime

‘Gangster granny’ jailed over £80,000,000 cocaine plot

By Sammi Minion

Tech company put CEO Andy Byron on leave as they investigate Coldplay footage

CEO

Tech company put CEO Andy Byron on leave as they investigate Coldplay footage

By Sammi Minion

Several people critically injured after car drives into crowd in Los Angeles

sensitive

Several people critically injured after car drives into crowd in Los Angeles

By Joseph Loftus

Former Russian president urges Russia to strike the West now as WW3 ‘has begun’

News

Former Russian president urges Russia to strike the West now as WW3 ‘has begun’

By Sammi Minion

Fleetwood Mac spark rumours of reunion with ‘cryptic’ coordinated posts

culture

Fleetwood Mac spark rumours of reunion with ‘cryptic’ coordinated posts

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories