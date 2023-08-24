Search icon

24th Aug 2023

Nike agree to sell Mary Earps replica shirt following World Cup pressure

Joseph Loftus

They’ve made a huge U-turn

Nike have confirmed that they will sell England goalkeeper, Mary Earps’, replica shirt following weeks of pressure from fans across the nation.

Despite reaching the final of the Women’s World Cup, fans were utterly deflated and disappointed that they were unable to buy replica’s of England’s goalkeeper shirt.

Earps, who fantastically saved a penalty in the World Cup final, publicly called out Nike earlier this week, sharing their previous statement on the issue which read: “Nike is committed to women’s football and we’re excited by the passion around this year’s tournament and the incredible win by the Lionesses to make it into the final.

“We are proudly offering the best of Nike innovation and services to our federation partners and hundreds of athletes.

“We hear and understand the desire for a retail version of a goalkeeper jersey and we are working towards solutions for future tournaments, in partnership with FIFA and the federations.

“The fact that there’s a conversation on this topic is testament to the continued passion and energy around the women’s game and we believe that’s encouraging.”

Earps shared the statement and wrote: “@Nike is this your version of an apology / taking accountability / a powerful statement on intent.”

Getty Images

Now, following on from the pressure, Nike appear to have made a huge U-turn, revealing just moments ago that they will indeed begin selling the England women’s goalkeeper jersey, albeit in limited supply.

A Nike spokesperson said to ITV: “We’ve seen and share the unprecedented passion and interest in women’s football this year and remain committed to playing our part by offering the best products and services to athletes and fans. We invested more in this year’s WC than any other global tournament to date.

“Nike has secured limited quantities of goalkeeper jerseys for England, U.S., France, and the Netherlands to be sold through the Federation websites over the coming days, and we are also in conversations with our other Federation partners.

“We recognize that during the tournament we didn’t serve those fans who wished to show their passion and support to the squad’s goalkeepers. We are committed to retailing women’s goalkeeping jerseys for major tournaments in the future.”

