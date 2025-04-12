Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe admitted to hospital

He will miss tomorrow’s fixture.

Newcastle United’s head coach Eddie Howe has been taken to hospital.

The club confirmed that Howe was taken to hospital after ‘feeling unwell for a number of days’.

Eddie Howe will miss tomorrow’s game against Manchester United due to illness.



The Magpies’ head coach was admitted to hospital late on Friday evening having felt unwell for a number of days.



They said in a statement: “The Magpies’ head coach was admitted to hospital late on Friday evening having felt unwell for a number of days.

“Medical staff kept Eddie in hospital overnight for further tests, which are ongoing.

“He is conscious and talking with his family, and is continuing to receive expert medical care.

“Everyone at Newcastle United extends their best wishes to Eddie for a speedy recovery, and further updates will follow in due course.”

Assistant Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones will lead the side in tomorrow’s fixture at St James’ Park.

Speaking yesterday, Tindall said: “He’s been really poorly in the last couple of days but we’ve been in daily contact.

“We’ve been speaking three or four times a day so it’s not affected any of the preparations. We’ve still got a couple of days and I’m sure he’ll be fine for the weekend.”