Search icon

Sport

12th Apr 2025

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe admitted to hospital

Joseph Loftus

He will miss tomorrow’s fixture.

Newcastle United’s head coach Eddie Howe has been taken to hospital.

The club confirmed that Howe was taken to hospital after ‘feeling unwell for a number of days’.

They said in a statement: “The Magpies’ head coach was admitted to hospital late on Friday evening having felt unwell for a number of days.

“Medical staff kept Eddie in hospital overnight for further tests, which are ongoing.

“He is conscious and talking with his family, and is continuing to receive expert medical care.

“Everyone at Newcastle United extends their best wishes to Eddie for a speedy recovery, and further updates will follow in due course.”

Assistant Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones will lead the side in tomorrow’s fixture at St James’ Park.

Speaking yesterday, Tindall said: “He’s been really poorly in the last couple of days but we’ve been in daily contact.

“We’ve been speaking three or four times a day so it’s not affected any of the preparations. We’ve still got a couple of days and I’m sure he’ll be fine for the weekend.”

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

An addictive new crime thriller series is now available to watch on streaming

Crime Thriller

An addictive new crime thriller series is now available to watch on streaming

By Stephen Porzio

One of TV’s best comedy shows CANCELLED in shock move

it's always sunny in philadelphia

One of TV’s best comedy shows CANCELLED in shock move

By Stephen Porzio

One of the best revenge thriller movies ever is on TV tonight

Movies On TV

One of the best revenge thriller movies ever is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Mohamed Salah signs new Liverpool deal

Football

Mohamed Salah signs new Liverpool deal

By Nina McLaughlin

Football manager’s son hailed a hero after saving elderly neighbour from burning home

Football

Football manager’s son hailed a hero after saving elderly neighbour from burning home

By Zoe Hodges

How to watch Spurs vs Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League quarter final

Affiliate

How to watch Spurs vs Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League quarter final

By Stephen Hurrell

Cristiano Ronaldo launches movie studio with producer of Snatch and Lock, Stock & Two Smoking Barrels

Action film

Cristiano Ronaldo launches movie studio with producer of Snatch and Lock, Stock & Two Smoking Barrels

By Zoe Hodges

How to watch Lyon vs Manchester United without a TNT subscription

Europa League

How to watch Lyon vs Manchester United without a TNT subscription

By Stephen Hurrell

Footballer, 21, dies after horror clash with keeper during match

Football

Footballer, 21, dies after horror clash with keeper during match

By Zoe Hodges

Chinese restaurant shut down after street pigeons sold as ‘roasted duck’

Food

Chinese restaurant shut down after street pigeons sold as ‘roasted duck’

By Sean Crosbie

Bonnie Blue has revealed how much she makes from OnlyFans

Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue has revealed how much she makes from OnlyFans

By Sean Crosbie

Police searching for man accused of sexually abusing corpse on New York subway train

sensitive

Police searching for man accused of sexually abusing corpse on New York subway train

By Joseph Loftus

‘Secret’ new sequel in legendary action sci-fi franchise coming to Disney+ very soon

action

‘Secret’ new sequel in legendary action sci-fi franchise coming to Disney+ very soon

By Stephen Porzio

Helicopter pilot’s chilling final call moments before plunging into the Hudson

New York City

Helicopter pilot’s chilling final call moments before plunging into the Hudson

By Sean Crosbie

Chocolate fans go wild for new Mars flavour dubbed ‘absolute heaven’

Chocolate

Chocolate fans go wild for new Mars flavour dubbed ‘absolute heaven’

By Sean Crosbie

MORE FROM JOE

At least one person dead after latest horror airplane crash

At least one person dead after latest horror airplane crash

By Joseph Loftus

Three people die after plane crashes onto highway in Florida

Florida

Three people die after plane crashes onto highway in Florida

By Sean Crosbie

Best tips to get Glastonbury tickets after resale date announced

Glastonbury

Best tips to get Glastonbury tickets after resale date announced

By Jonny Yates

British TV legend Mike Berry has died

Music

British TV legend Mike Berry has died

By Sean Crosbie

Stephen Hawking’s prediction for when the world will end is much sooner than you’d expect

Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking’s prediction for when the world will end is much sooner than you’d expect

By Zoe Hodges

Hiker who was lost for 24 hours ignored calls from rescuers because it was an unknown number

Hiking

Hiker who was lost for 24 hours ignored calls from rescuers because it was an unknown number

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories