Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of club’s Champions League match

The attackers were said to be wearing balaclavas

A Newcastle fan is reportedly hospital after being stabbed in Milan ahead of the club’s Champions League match.

Sky News reports that Eddie McKay was with his son and a friend when they were set upon by seven or eight people around midnight on Monday.

The attackers, McKay told the broadcaster, were wearing balaclavas.

BREAKING: A Newcastle fan is in hospital after being stabbed in Milan last night. pic.twitter.com/4ratPEWwkj — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 19, 2023

McKay, 58, is said to be in a stable condition after suffering stab wounds to his back and arms after he fell to the ground while trying to run away.

Police in Milan confirmed McKay was treated for injuries by paramedics at the scene and is in a city hospital.

McKay’s family, Sky reported, are flying to Milan to be by his side.

Newcastle play AC Milan in their first Champions League match for 20 years in the San Siro tonight.

McKay’s daughter, Rachel McKay, told Sky Sports News that her dad was “gutted he’s missing the match, but just wants every other Newcastle fan out here to be aware and be safe.”

She said her dad only recently had two knee replacements.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.