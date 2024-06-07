Search icon

07th Jun 2024

New date confirmed for Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Nina McLaughlin

It’s back on!

The fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will go ahead, with a new date having been confirmed.

Originally set to take place on July 20, the fight was delayed indefinitely due to Tyson’s health issues.

The fight’s promoters, Most Valuable Promotions, released a statement last night announcing the postponement and stating the reasons why.

They said: “During a follow up consultation on Thursday with medical professionals on his recent ulcer flare-up, the recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations.”

Netflix, who were set to stream the event, wrote in their own update: “Unfortunately Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will not face-off on July 20 as planned. Tyson’s recent ulcer flare up has limited his ability to train fully for the next few weeks.

“The fight will be rescheduled for a date later this year after Mike’s able to resume training with no limitations and both fighters can have equal time to prepare for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup!”

Paul said the news had left him “heartbroken, speechless, gutted”, but that he ‘values Mike’s health’.

“Love that guy, so much respect for him and I want Mike to be healthy. He still says he’s going to knock me out and I bought myself some time so Mike is still talking s*** over there.

“But Mike if you still want to do this, like you’ve said behind closed doors, I’m ready whenever you’re ready.”

Thankfully, it looks like the fight will indeed go ahead.

In a new post on X, Paul confirmed the news.

“New date, same place, same fate,” he wrote alongside a fresh poster.

The event is now set to take place on November 15, once again at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

