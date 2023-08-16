Man Utd chief explains Mason Greenwood investigation after delaying return decision

A decision was meant to have been made before United’s first game

Manchester United’s chief operating officer has provided an update on when the club will release their verdict on their decision in regards to Mason Greenwood’s future.

United were supposed to reveal the findings of their internal investigation before their first game of the season against Wolves on Monday but delayed the final outcome as they wanted to consult major stakeholders and members of their women’s squad still at the World Cup before announcing.

Greenwood has been suspended by the club since his arrest in January 2022 and remained unable to train or play since United’s internal investigation began in February after all charges of attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm were dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service.]

Chief executive Richard Arnold will ultimately make the final decision but will require co-owner Joel Glazer to sign off.

Chief operating officer, Collette Roche, was asked to provide an update on the situation. She told The Athletic: “We’ve done a really detailed and thorough internal investigation and we’ve asked as many people as we can around what happened and try to understand it beyond the original investigation done by the police.

“You’d expect us to engage with people who were relevant in terms of stakeholder groups. And now we just need to make the decision. That decision is firmly a decision that’s on us.”

Head of fan engagement, Rick McGagh, added: “It’s not accurate to say we’ve had full consultation with the fan advisory board on what decision we’re making. This is not a consultation.”

