Luis Rubiales’ mother released from hospital after three-day hunger strike

Rubiales was present at the hospital to pick up his mother

Luis Rubiales was spotted in public as he arrived to collect his mother from hospital following her three-day hunger strike.

Spanish media reported that the disgraced Spanish FA president arrived in the early hours of Thursday morning to collect his mother before the pair slipped through the back doors and away in a taxi.

Angeles Bejar, 72, was rushed to hospital on Wednesday night just hours before she was due to give a press conference after revealing she would go on hunger strike as a form of protest in response to the “witch hunt” against her son.

Who had Luis Rubiales’ mother being hospitalised after going on hunger strike at her local church in protest at the treatment of her son on their “Football is absolutely bonkers” Bingo card this week? pic.twitter.com/4Qh3q9JiBS — HLTCO (@HLTCO) August 31, 2023

Rubiales has been embroiled in controversy after he kissed Spain captain Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy presentation of Spain’s Women’s World Cup victory.

Angeles was taken to the Sant Ana hospital in Motril by ambulance and was given fluids and medication before being discharged six hours after multiple check ups.

Her son has also been suspended by FIFA for 90 days after refusing to resign during the a press conference last week while all of the Spanish coaching staff have resigned from their roles.

Every player who was a part of the World Cup-winning squad has also confirmed that they will refuse to play until Rubiales stands down.

