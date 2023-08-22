Jose Mourinho responds to Mason Greenwood to Roma links

Greenwood will leave Man United imminently

Jose Mourinho has responded to reports suggesting that Roma are one of the clubs that could make a move for Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood will leave Manchester United on Monday after the club confirmed that the pair had mutually agreed to end his time at Old Trafford.

The decision was made following United’s six-month internal investigation into the forward’s behaviour after he was accused of attempted rape and controlling behaviour in January 2022. All charges against him were dropped in February 2023 following a “withdrawal of key witnesses”.

According to the Daily Mail on Monday, Roma were one of several clubs open to gifting Greenwood a chance to return to football but Il Tempo, via Roma Press, suggested the opposite and that the Serie A side were keen to distance themselves from the 21-year-old.

Mourinho is reportedly against making an offer for the one-time England international as he doesn’t want to be associated with the player following the accusations made against the player he was in charge of while at United.

Roma are in need of a striker while Tammy Abraham recovers from a long-term injury setback, leaving Andrea Belotti as the only recognised senior striker.

Belotti scored twice in the 2-2 draw against Salernitana last weekend but having scored zero goals last season, Mourinho is keen to bring in more options.

Related links: