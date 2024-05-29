Search icon

Football

29th May 2024

Jim Ratcliffe has ‘five rules the Man United boss must follow’

Charlie Herbert

Jim Ratcliffe has 'five rules the new Man United boss must follow'

The board will have plenty of control over the manager and team

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is said to have set out five new rules that any Manchester United manager must follow if they want to work out the club.

A few days after United’s FA Cup triumph against Manchester City, Erik ten Hag’s future at the club is still up in the air.

The 54-year-old’s position as United boss has been the subject of much speculation for months now, with Ratcliffe having still not given his public backing to the Dutchman.

If Ten Hag is sacked, some of those who are tipped to replace him are Roberto De Zerbi, Thomas Frank, Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino.

But whether any of these coaches take over at Old Trafford or Ten Hag ends up staying in the job will reportedly depend on whether they adhere to a strict set of rules.

The Sun reports that Ratcliffe has five rules he wants the United boss to follow. The first of these supposed rules is that the manager must follow a style of play set out by new technical director Jason Wilcox. 

The INEOS CEO also wants the United gaffer to follow a new recruitment model which will see five new players under the age of 25 come through the Old Trafford. This is part of Ratcliffe’s aim to unearth young talent instead of spending big money on established names in the transfer market.

Going hand in hand with this rule is another one which will apparently see the manager asked which areas he wants to strengthen in, instead of being asked who he wants to sign. This will then be followed by the board at the club putting together a list of three names for the manager to pick from for each position.

So far, Ratcliffe has been focused on recruitment at board-level at Old Trafford ever since he took control of footballing operations at the club. This has seen the British billionaire hire Omar Berrada from Man City as chief executive, and conduct a lengthy pursuit of Newcastle’s sporting director Dan Ashworth.

Related links:

Man United fans slam Martin Tyler for his ’embarrassing’ Bruno Fernandes comment during FA Cup final

Man United and INEOS given deadline to avoid Europa League axe

Sergio Aguero lied throughout Premier League career, reveals Micah Richards

WATCH: “The Premier League Is So Sanitised!” Championship Fans On What Is Wrong With The Premier League

Topics:

Erik Ten Hag,Jim Ratcliffe,Manchester United,Premier League

RELATED ARTICLES

Man United fans slam Martin Tyler for his ’embarrassing’ Bruno Fernandes comment during FA Cup final

Bruno Fernandes

Man United fans slam Martin Tyler for his ’embarrassing’ Bruno Fernandes comment during FA Cup final

By Callum Boyle

Man United and INEOS given deadline to avoid Europa League axe

Europa League

Man United and INEOS given deadline to avoid Europa League axe

By Callum Boyle

Marcus Rashford says he’s taking break from social media

Football

Marcus Rashford says he’s taking break from social media

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Sergio Aguero lied throughout Premier League career, reveals Micah Richards

Football

Sergio Aguero lied throughout Premier League career, reveals Micah Richards

By Callum Boyle

Brazilian club announce signing of Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland

Brazilian club announce signing of Erling Haaland

By Callum Boyle

Fans lose it after Lionel Messi is heard speaking English in Bad Boys trailer 

bad boys

Fans lose it after Lionel Messi is heard speaking English in Bad Boys trailer 

By Callum Boyle

Man United add fourth player to ‘unsellable list’

Football

Man United add fourth player to ‘unsellable list’

By Callum Boyle

Man United’s owners release statement regarding potential Europa League ban

Europa League

Man United’s owners release statement regarding potential Europa League ban

By Charlie Herbert

Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool set to vote against scrapping VAR

Football

Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool set to vote against scrapping VAR

By Callum Boyle

Woman who slept with 300 people in a year explains reason why she’s still single

Australia

Woman who slept with 300 people in a year explains reason why she’s still single

By JOE

Ben Stiller refuses to apologise for Tropic Thunder and says he’s ‘proud’ of the film

Ben Stiller

Ben Stiller refuses to apologise for Tropic Thunder and says he’s ‘proud’ of the film

By Callum Boyle

Jennifer Coolidge says playing ‘Stifler’s mom’ in American Pie helped her bed ‘200 people’

american pie

Jennifer Coolidge says playing ‘Stifler’s mom’ in American Pie helped her bed ‘200 people’

By JOE

Jake Gyllenhaal says filming sex scenes with Jennifer Aniston was ‘torture’

Awkward

Jake Gyllenhaal says filming sex scenes with Jennifer Aniston was ‘torture’

By JOE

Billionaire plans to take sub to Titanic site to prove it’s safer after OceanGate disaster

Atlantic Ocean

Billionaire plans to take sub to Titanic site to prove it’s safer after OceanGate disaster

By Charlie Herbert

Pope Francis apologises for using derogatory term for gay men

Pope Francis apologises for using derogatory term for gay men

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Sergio Aguero lied throughout Premier League career, reveals Micah Richards

Football

Sergio Aguero lied throughout Premier League career, reveals Micah Richards

By Callum Boyle

‘Osama Bin Lager’ beer sells out after it goes viral

Beer

‘Osama Bin Lager’ beer sells out after it goes viral

By Charlie Herbert

Lily Allen says her husband David Harbour controls her phone

Lily Allen says her husband David Harbour controls her phone

By Nina McLaughlin

Jeremy Clarkson says teenagers should work on farms instead of national service

Jeremy Clarkson

Jeremy Clarkson says teenagers should work on farms instead of national service

By Charlie Herbert

One of 2024’s best TV shows is now available to stream at home

One of 2024’s best TV shows is now available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

Brazilian club announce signing of Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland

Brazilian club announce signing of Erling Haaland

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories