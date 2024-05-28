Man United fans slam Martin Tyler for his ’embarrassing’ Bruno Fernandes comment during FA Cup final

‘Embarrassing’

Martin Tyler has been criticised by Manchester United fans for his comments on Bruno Fernandes after his assist in the FA Cup final.

United beat rivals Manchester City 2-1 at Wembley thanks to goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo to give them a deserved victory.

Fernandes played a crucial role in Mainoo’s goal, giving the academy graduate the entirety of the goal to aim at after a sublime pass.

However Tyler, who was on commentary duties for the world feed, saw it differently and suggested that it was a ‘miss-kick’.

Wait for what Martin Tyler says about bruno pass 👀💀 pic.twitter.com/j691jDfRCw — Trev UTID 🔰🇾🇪 (@knaggsy097) May 28, 2024

Although everyone sees the game in different ways, it didn’t stop United fans from blasting the former Sky Sports commentator.

One user said: “Tyler has had an absolute shocker there!!”

Another said: “This wound me up so much when I saw it the other day.”

A third wrote: “One of the passes of the season and Martin Tyler said he miss kicked it.

“Embarrassing,” said someone else.

‘To be fair to MT’

Not everyone was on hand to criticise Tyler however, with some revealing that they also initially thought the pass wasn’t intentional.

“Lol to be fair to MT, I actually thought he miss-kicked it too initially. Obviously it turned out to be a masterclass of an assist,” explained one United fan.

“There’s nothing wrong with not seeing it, even I thought it was a miskick in real time until I saw the replay,” added another.

