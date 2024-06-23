Search icon

23rd Jun 2024

How to watch Scotland vs Hungary tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

Harry Warner

It’s now or never for Steve Clarke’s Scotland

Fans will have to choose which game they watch tonight with only two matches being played, while both are on at the same time.

Tonight could be one of the biggest matches in Scottish football history as The Tartan Army look to qualify for the knockouts of a major tournament for the first time in their history.

Only Hungary stand in their way with Dominik Szoboszlai and his men looking to take all three points to keep a slim chance of qualifying to the next round alive.

Scotland picked up their first point of the tournament on Wednesday in a 1-1 draw that saw a much-improved performance from Steve Clarke’s men.

Although a win for Scotland will likely not be enough for second place in the group, with Switzerland being six goals better off than the Scots, a third-place finish with four points would likely be enough to reach the knockouts.

Scotland vs Hungary will kick off at 8pm tonight on BBC One and on BBC iPlayer.

The other group A match of the day will see the current top two teams in the group go head-to-head in a game that could prove to be an intriguing watch as Germany and Switzerland tussle for top spot.

Germany will be looking to top off a perfect group stage run with three wins, although may field a weakened team to rest legs due to already being qualified for the knockouts.

Switzerland on the other hand have a few more things to play for, notably the potential to beat the hosts and take top spot in the group, but also will be conscious that even a loss would see La Nati progress as runners-up as long as they avoid an unlikely hammering.

The Germans have impressed so far at Euro 2024 scoring seven goals in two games, playing with freedom as they enjoy all the benefits of being the host nation.

Meanwhile Switzerland have shown moments indicative of a top team, scoring four goals across their opening matches, but have lacked concentration and consistency this far.

Switzerland vs Germany will kick off at 8pm tonight on BBC Two and on BBC iPlayer.

If you can’t watch it live, you can follow all of the action on our Euro 2024 live blog.

