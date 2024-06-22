Some Scotland fans could be given extra Bank Holiday should one thing happen in final group game

Give the people what they want

As if Scotland’s final Euro 2024 group game wasn’t big enough, for some supporters, it’s just got a whole lot bigger.

The Tartan Army’s campaign has been a difficult one to say the least, starting off with a heavy 5-1 defeat to host nation Germany on the opening night before being held to a draw by Switzerland in game two.

Their final group game is against Hungary on Sunday and a win is vital to their hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

Scotland currently have one point however a win could even spring them into second – depending on Switzerland’s result against Germany – but more than likely, they’ll finish third.

The four best-placed third place teams will secure a place in the last 16, meaning four points could be enough to do it.

Some Scotland fans could be treated to extra Bank Holiday

With the game taking place on the Sunday it’s likely that a lot of Scotland supporters in Germany and back home could have some sore heads come Monday morning.

Monday blues are bad enough at the best of times but some fans could be given an extra lie in or even better, a whole day off.

One supporter posted on Twitter an image of a workplace informing it’s employers they could have time off – subject to conditions.

It read: “If Scotland win on Sunday 23 June you have permission to start work two hours later than your usual start time on Monday 24 June.”

Further down though, it added: “If Scotland win by three or more goals you have permission to take Monday 24 June off.”

Hopefully Scotland win by 3 goals the morn for a wee Monday aff 😂🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/7tvlXESx8v — •A1• (@A1_CELTIC) June 22, 2024

There you go Scotland, that’s all the motivation you need.