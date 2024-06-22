Search icon

News

22nd Jun 2024

Some Scotland fans could be given extra Bank Holiday should one thing happen in final group game

Callum Boyle

Scotland Euro 2024

Give the people what they want

As if Scotland’s final Euro 2024 group game wasn’t big enough, for some supporters, it’s just got a whole lot bigger.

The Tartan Army’s campaign has been a difficult one to say the least, starting off with a heavy 5-1 defeat to host nation Germany on the opening night before being held to a draw by Switzerland in game two.

Their final group game is against Hungary on Sunday and a win is vital to their hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

Scotland currently have one point however a win could even spring them into second – depending on Switzerland’s result against Germany – but more than likely, they’ll finish third.

The four best-placed third place teams will secure a place in the last 16, meaning four points could be enough to do it.

Some Scotland fans could be treated to extra Bank Holiday

With the game taking place on the Sunday it’s likely that a lot of Scotland supporters in Germany and back home could have some sore heads come Monday morning.

Monday blues are bad enough at the best of times but some fans could be given an extra lie in or even better, a whole day off.

One supporter posted on Twitter an image of a workplace informing it’s employers they could have time off – subject to conditions.

It read: “If Scotland win on Sunday 23 June you have permission to start work two hours later than your usual start time on Monday 24 June.”

Further down though, it added: “If Scotland win by three or more goals you have permission to take Monday 24 June off.”

There you go Scotland, that’s all the motivation you need.

Topics:

Football,Scotland,Sport,Uefa Euro 2024

RELATED ARTICLES

Douglas Luiz to join Juventus with two players heading to Aston Villa

Aston Villa

Douglas Luiz to join Juventus with two players heading to Aston Villa

By Callum Boyle

Premier League referee relegated from UEFA list

Craig Pawson

Premier League referee relegated from UEFA list

By Callum Boyle

Sir Jim Ratcliffe left ‘fuming’ by Erik ten Hag’s Man United comments during Dutch TV appearance

Erik Ten Hag

Sir Jim Ratcliffe left ‘fuming’ by Erik ten Hag’s Man United comments during Dutch TV appearance

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

People can’t get enough of Prince William’s dancing at Taylor Swift concert

Prince William

People can’t get enough of Prince William’s dancing at Taylor Swift concert

By Zoe Hodges

Festival attended by missing teen Jay Slater releases statement

EDM

Festival attended by missing teen Jay Slater releases statement

By Ryan Price

Scientists may have discovered potential cure for baldness

Baldness

Scientists may have discovered potential cure for baldness

By Ryan Price

Airbnb owner speaks out on moment she last saw missing teen Jay Slater

jay slater

Airbnb owner speaks out on moment she last saw missing teen Jay Slater

By Ryan Price

Mum announces own death with heartbreaking goodbye message to followers

sensitive

Mum announces own death with heartbreaking goodbye message to followers

By Joseph Loftus

Gordon Ramsay speaks out about tragic death of his son Rocky

Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay speaks out about tragic death of his son Rocky

By Charlie Herbert

Prime Video adds murder mystery movie being compared to Memento

murder mystery

Prime Video adds murder mystery movie being compared to Memento

By Stephen Porzio

One of the best gangster movies ever is on TV tonight

Helen Mirren

One of the best gangster movies ever is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

One of the most iconic thriller movies ever has been added to Netflix

Netflix

One of the most iconic thriller movies ever has been added to Netflix

By Stephen Porzio

Disharmony growing in England camp as players slam Gareth Southgate for leaving key player at home

Jack Grealish

Disharmony growing in England camp as players slam Gareth Southgate for leaving key player at home

By Zoe Hodges

People can’t get enough of Prince William’s dancing at Taylor Swift concert

Prince William

People can’t get enough of Prince William’s dancing at Taylor Swift concert

By Zoe Hodges

‘My girlfriend’s mad at me because I said she’s not worth a £8,000 ring’

engagement ring

‘My girlfriend’s mad at me because I said she’s not worth a £8,000 ring’

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE