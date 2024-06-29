How to watch Germany vs Denmark tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

That was a boring two days

Euro 2024 is back after a two-day hiatus between the group stages and the commencement of the knockout stages and it’s safe to say everyone is excited.

The first round of 16 games will see a solid Switzerland team take on the incumbent champions of Europe, Italy, who are yet to show their full capacities.

Meanwhile, in a repeat of the famous 1992 Euros final, Denmark will be playing Germany and will be hoping to channel the spirit of 92′ which saw the Danes win the entire tournament after not even qualifying.

Although Denmark won’t have the like of Peter Schmeichel, Brian Laudrup and Jan Heintze to call upon, they will fancy their chances as a well drilled unit that managed to frustrate England massively in the group stages.

FULLKRUG WITH A THUNDERBOLT ⚡️



There's absolutely no stopping that one from Germany#Euro2024| #GERSCO pic.twitter.com/rr9GbG8tHw — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 14, 2024

The Danes are equally more than just well drilled, with talented players like Rasmus Hojlund, Christian Eriksen and Andreas Christensen just to name some of the quality in their squad.

Germany however, will be confident in their ability to overcome their opponents after a convincing group stage which saw the Germans top group A, despite a wobble against Switzerland.

The tournament top scorers, Germany have netted eight times in three games, for comparison England have only scored twice.

With incredbile young talents such as Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz playing for fun out on home turf alongside the immense experience of Toni Kroos, Antonio Rüdiger and Niclas Füllkrug, the Germans have composed a scary squad.

However, Denmark will be looking for weaknesses in this German team, and it likely that they will have identified their poor defensive record.

The German rarely get clean sheets, conceding to Scotland and Switzerland, while have conceded in seven of their last ten matches.

If Denmark can grab a goal and shut out the hosts, they will fancy their chances.

Germany play Denmark tonight at 8pm on ITV1.

In today’s other billing, fans will be able to enjoy another David and Goliath showdown between two culturally intertwined nations.

Switzerland will be looking to get one over their neighbours while Italy will be trying to hold their European crown defence together after a less than convincing group stage.

The Italians were drawn in the so called ‘group of death’ and did indeed struggle, scraping past Albania, losing to Spain and drawing with a last minute equaliser to Croatia.

Despite this, it is important not to underestimate this Italian squad, which comprises of some of the best players in the world and many who won the tournament last time out in 2021.

Meanwhile their opponents Switzerland might just be the most slept on team in Europe, with a squad full of treble winners, Champions League finalists and invincible league winners.

Breel Embolo seals the win for Switzerland 🔒



No strapping, no problem for the striker!#Euro2024 | #HUNSUI pic.twitter.com/NJWpvYLh6f — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 15, 2024

There are only two teams in Europe to have made it through to the knockouts in the last six major tournaments, France and Switzerland.

Speaking of France, last time out the Swiss dumped the French out of Euro 2020 in dramatic fashion with a last gasp equaliser and a Yann Sommer penalty save from Kylian Mbappé.

Italy played Switzerland in the Euro 2020 group stages, winning 3-0, although Switzerland subsequently drew with the Italians twice in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, topping their group and condeming the Italians to a play-off which they lost to North Macedonia.

With a large Italian population in Switzerland, the streets will be rocking and whoever wins tonight will make sure everyone in the country knows.

Switzerland face off against Italy today at 5pm on BBC One.