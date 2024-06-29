Search icon

Football

29th Jun 2024

How to watch Germany vs Denmark tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

Harry Warner

Euro 2024

That was a boring two days

Euro 2024 is back after a two-day hiatus between the group stages and the commencement of the knockout stages and it’s safe to say everyone is excited.

The first round of 16 games will see a solid Switzerland team take on the incumbent champions of Europe, Italy, who are yet to show their full capacities.

Meanwhile, in a repeat of the famous 1992 Euros final, Denmark will be playing Germany and will be hoping to channel the spirit of 92′ which saw the Danes win the entire tournament after not even qualifying.

Although Denmark won’t have the like of Peter Schmeichel, Brian Laudrup and Jan Heintze to call upon, they will fancy their chances as a well drilled unit that managed to frustrate England massively in the group stages.

The Danes are equally more than just well drilled, with talented players like Rasmus Hojlund, Christian Eriksen and Andreas Christensen just to name some of the quality in their squad.

Germany however, will be confident in their ability to overcome their opponents after a convincing group stage which saw the Germans top group A, despite a wobble against Switzerland.

The tournament top scorers, Germany have netted eight times in three games, for comparison England have only scored twice.

With incredbile young talents such as Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz playing for fun out on home turf alongside the immense experience of Toni Kroos, Antonio Rüdiger and Niclas Füllkrug, the Germans have composed a scary squad.

However, Denmark will be looking for weaknesses in this German team, and it likely that they will have identified their poor defensive record.

The German rarely get clean sheets, conceding to Scotland and Switzerland, while have conceded in seven of their last ten matches.

If Denmark can grab a goal and shut out the hosts, they will fancy their chances.

Germany play Denmark tonight at 8pm on ITV1.

Related links:

In today’s other billing, fans will be able to enjoy another David and Goliath showdown between two culturally intertwined nations.

Switzerland will be looking to get one over their neighbours while Italy will be trying to hold their European crown defence together after a less than convincing group stage.

The Italians were drawn in the so called ‘group of death’ and did indeed struggle, scraping past Albania, losing to Spain and drawing with a last minute equaliser to Croatia.

Despite this, it is important not to underestimate this Italian squad, which comprises of some of the best players in the world and many who won the tournament last time out in 2021.

Meanwhile their opponents Switzerland might just be the most slept on team in Europe, with a squad full of treble winners, Champions League finalists and invincible league winners.

There are only two teams in Europe to have made it through to the knockouts in the last six major tournaments, France and Switzerland.

Speaking of France, last time out the Swiss dumped the French out of Euro 2020 in dramatic fashion with a last gasp equaliser and a Yann Sommer penalty save from Kylian Mbappé.

Italy played Switzerland in the Euro 2020 group stages, winning 3-0, although Switzerland subsequently drew with the Italians twice in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, topping their group and condeming the Italians to a play-off which they lost to North Macedonia.

With a large Italian population in Switzerland, the streets will be rocking and whoever wins tonight will make sure everyone in the country knows.

Switzerland face off against Italy today at 5pm on BBC One.

Topics:

Denmark,euro 2024,Football,Germany,Italy,Sport,Switzerland

RELATED ARTICLES

Sir Jim Ratcliffe says the big six should have more rights than the rest of the Premier League

Football

Sir Jim Ratcliffe says the big six should have more rights than the rest of the Premier League

By Callum Boyle

Euro 2024 Day 16: All the major action and talking points

Football

Euro 2024 Day 16: All the major action and talking points

By Callum Boyle

Fans baffled by video of Eric Cantona walking goat on a dog lead through UK town

Eric Cantona

Fans baffled by video of Eric Cantona walking goat on a dog lead through UK town

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Georgian billionaire announces ridiculous reward for national team if they beat Spain

Georgian billionaire announces ridiculous reward for national team if they beat Spain

By Jacob Entwistle

Former Premier League player Peter Odemwingie turns professional in completely different sport

Football

Former Premier League player Peter Odemwingie turns professional in completely different sport

By Harry Warner

Roy Keane makes apology to Man Utd player he mocked saying he ‘went too far’

England

Roy Keane makes apology to Man Utd player he mocked saying he ‘went too far’

By Harry Warner

Bukayo Saka fires back on calls to play him out of position

euros 2024

Bukayo Saka fires back on calls to play him out of position

By Zoe Hodges

67% of fans think Gareth Southgate should start Cole Palmer against Slovakia

Cole Palmer

67% of fans think Gareth Southgate should start Cole Palmer against Slovakia

By Zoe Hodges

Legendary commentator Clive Tyldesley questions ITV as he’s axed from the broadcaster

Clive Tyldesley

Legendary commentator Clive Tyldesley questions ITV as he’s axed from the broadcaster

By Zoe Hodges

Georgian billionaire announces ridiculous reward for national team if they beat Spain

Georgian billionaire announces ridiculous reward for national team if they beat Spain

By Jacob Entwistle

People baffled after finding out the mystery behind Wetherspoons’ red plates

Britain

People baffled after finding out the mystery behind Wetherspoons’ red plates

By Ryan Price

‘Outnumbered’ child star who played Karen Brockman now unrecognisable aged 23

outnumbered

‘Outnumbered’ child star who played Karen Brockman now unrecognisable aged 23

By Charlie Herbert

Tiny European city that’s just like being in a Disney film has £3.80 pints and £34 return flights

Disney

Tiny European city that’s just like being in a Disney film has £3.80 pints and £34 return flights

By Ryan Price

Former Premier League player Peter Odemwingie turns professional in completely different sport

Football

Former Premier League player Peter Odemwingie turns professional in completely different sport

By Harry Warner

The crowdsurfing inflatable migrant boat at Glastonbury was actually a Banksy artwork

Banksy

The crowdsurfing inflatable migrant boat at Glastonbury was actually a Banksy artwork

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

‘My cousin named her child Lylyt Yvyh Yryhl – the pronunciation has baffled me’

Baby Names

‘My cousin named her child Lylyt Yvyh Yryhl – the pronunciation has baffled me’

By Ryan Price

Roy Keane makes apology to Man Utd player he mocked saying he ‘went too far’

England

Roy Keane makes apology to Man Utd player he mocked saying he ‘went too far’

By Harry Warner

Airbnb owner finds tiny home on his land with man living inside

Airbnb

Airbnb owner finds tiny home on his land with man living inside

By Nina McLaughlin

Woman immediately pulls out of buying first home after spotting ‘huge red flag’ in garden

bamboo

Woman immediately pulls out of buying first home after spotting ‘huge red flag’ in garden

By Charlie Herbert

Apple issues warning to iPhone users over ‘damaging’ method to dry wet phones

Apple

Apple issues warning to iPhone users over ‘damaging’ method to dry wet phones

By Charlie Herbert

The movie Cillian Murphy doesn’t want you to see is back on Netflix

Cillian Murphy

The movie Cillian Murphy doesn’t want you to see is back on Netflix

By Simon Kelly

Load more stories