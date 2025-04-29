Search icon

29th Apr 2025

How to watch Arsenal vs PSG for free on TV tonight

Stephen Hurrell

How to watch Arsenal vs PSG on TV tonight

Season-defining games do not get much bigger than this as Arsenal prepare to welcome PSG to the Emirates in a Champions League semi final first leg.

Despite being outsiders for the competition earlier in the season, a brilliant win over Real Madrid in the last round means Arsenal are now favourites to win their first ever Champions League title. However, it will not be easy against an impressive PSG side who have transformed themselves under Luis Enrique.

Fans will be able to watch the match on Amazon Prime, which has the rights to the first leg tie as part of its 17-game deal to show Champions League matches for the first time this year.

Amazon has revealed the criteria for fans to be able to watch the match completely free tonight using the Prime Video free trial.

The free trial is available to anybody and gets you 30 days of access to Prime Video, which means you can watch the entire match and replays of the game two hours after the final whistle, as well as Prime shows including the finale of the Grand Tour.

The free trial is only available to people who have never signed up for a free Amazon trial. Amazon offers one free trial per household, which means if your address has previously been used for a free trial you will have to pay to watch tonight’s game.

That will cost just £8.99 in the UK and €6.99 in Ireland and gets you a month of Amazon Prime Video. Just remember to cancel your subscription if you do not want to pay for a second month.

Amazon’s coverage of the game from the Emirates will begin at 6.30pm and kick off will be at 8pm.

Arsenal are aiming to reach just their second ever Champions League final under Mikel Arteta. With the Premier League title race over it is the last chance for the Gunners to win silverware this season and confidence will be high after a Declan Rice-inspired victory over 15 times champions Real Madrid.

Arsenal will be without defender Gabriel, as well as strikers Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus but Mikel Merino will be available. Arsenal’s success will depend on the likes of Martin Odegaard, Buyako Saka and Gabriel Martinelli to supply the goals to give them a first leg advantage over PSG.

You can watch Arsenal vs PSG here.

Affiliate,Arsenal,Champions League,PSG

