04th Oct 2023

History made after world’s first ever Rugby own goal

Joseph Loftus

After the clip went viral online, coaches said they’ve ‘never seen anything like it.

Ludicrous footage shows the world’s first own goal – in a rugby match.

The incident happened during the Hawick Youth and Gala Wanderers game in the Borders Semi Junior League in Scotland.

Gala scored a try and tried to kick the conversion and the ball was falling short.

As a Hawick player went to celebrate the win by kicking the ball away – they accidentally sent it flying over the posts.

This meant that Hawick Youth threw away their two point lead and the under-18s clash ended in a draw.

After a time out and examination of the rules the referee determined the kick would count as an own goal.

The referee awarded the conversion to Gala before blowing the final whistle and ending the match with the score tied at 33-33.

“The game went to and fro,” said Hawick Youth assistant coach, Elliot Jack, 56.

“No team was clearly in front until two minutes from the end, when Gala scored. The conversion was the last kick of the game.

“The boy went out thinking he was just going to kick the ball – unfortunately, it flew off his boot and in between the posts.

“These things happen – it was an accident.

“The referee knew the laws of the game – he knew the conversion stood.

“He called the two captains and the coaches over and explained the situation.

“There was dead silence in the rugby pitch, because nobody knew what was happening – and then there was a big roar when he gave the conversion.”

Both Hawick and Gala were stunned – but luckily, the two teams saw the funny side of things.

Elliot said: ”The comradery started after – it became a real good laugh.

“The boys went out with some of the Gala players afterwards and they dressed our player up in a Gala kit. I’ve spoken to so many people in rugby – nobody’s seen anything like this.

“I spoke to someone from the Gala side who’s been involved in rugby for more than 60 years.

”He said he’s never seen anything like it and has no doubt that some of the young players will never see anything like it again.

“Our team is learning and adapting and listening to the coaches.

”It’s not about winning, it’s about the boys having fun and enjoying their time in rugby.”

