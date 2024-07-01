Roy Keane claims England are ‘living in cuckoo land’

Keane didn’t hold back

Roy Keane has claimed that Gareth Southgate doesn’t have what it takes to fix England’s lacklustre performances but has refused to rule them out when it comes to winning Euro 2024.

It looked as if England were heading for their most embarrassing tournament defeat since losing to Iceland in 2016 after Ivan Schranz’s first half goal, only for Jude Bellingham to respond in the dying seconds of injury time with a stunning overhead kick.

Their comeback was completed within the first minute of extra time as Harry Kane’s header was enough for the Three Lions to scrape through to the quarter finals, where they will meet Switzerland in Dusseldorf on Saturday, July 6.

Keane still backs England as a contender

England came into Germany as one of the favourites for the tournament but have failed to back up the hype on the pitch and have been criticised for their performances in all four games.

Keane is one of those who has voiced his concerns and described the Three Lions as “embarrassing”. Despite the concern, he still believes England could go all the way.

“It’s embarrassing at the moment but that’s what happens sometimes,” Keane told ITV.

“It’s about surviving, it’s about staying in the competition. They’re staying in the fight. England keep swinging.

“After yesterday [Sunday] I wouldn’t be writing England off, far from it.”

"I feel we'll go out on Saturday if we don't step it up"@GNev2 believes plenty more changes are needed if England are to go far in this tournament… 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#Euro2024 | #ENGSVK pic.twitter.com/t7ohB1ONLA — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 1, 2024

Keane warns England fans that there is no fix

There’s still hope from supporters that Gareth Southgate will make changes both in terms of personnel and tactically but Keane believes that should be nothing more than wishful thinking.

He added: “If you think Gareth and his staff are going to fix that in the next two weeks you’re living in cuckoo land.

“Move onto the next game. They’ve got some momentum.

“Football’s about winning at the top level.”