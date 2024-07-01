Search icon

Football

01st Jul 2024

Roy Keane claims England are ‘living in cuckoo land’

Callum Boyle

Roy Keane England

Keane didn’t hold back

Roy Keane has claimed that Gareth Southgate doesn’t have what it takes to fix England’s lacklustre performances but has refused to rule them out when it comes to winning Euro 2024.

It looked as if England were heading for their most embarrassing tournament defeat since losing to Iceland in 2016 after Ivan Schranz’s first half goal, only for Jude Bellingham to respond in the dying seconds of injury time with a stunning overhead kick.

Their comeback was completed within the first minute of extra time as Harry Kane’s header was enough for the Three Lions to scrape through to the quarter finals, where they will meet Switzerland in Dusseldorf on Saturday, July 6.

Keane still backs England as a contender

England came into Germany as one of the favourites for the tournament but have failed to back up the hype on the pitch and have been criticised for their performances in all four games.

Keane is one of those who has voiced his concerns and described the Three Lions as “embarrassing”. Despite the concern, he still believes England could go all the way.

“It’s embarrassing at the moment but that’s what happens sometimes,” Keane told ITV.

“It’s about surviving, it’s about staying in the competition. They’re staying in the fight. England keep swinging. 

“After yesterday [Sunday] I wouldn’t be writing England off, far from it.”

Keane warns England fans that there is no fix

There’s still hope from supporters that Gareth Southgate will make changes both in terms of personnel and tactically but Keane believes that should be nothing more than wishful thinking.

He added: “If you think Gareth and his staff are going to fix that in the next two weeks you’re living in cuckoo land.

“Move onto the next game. They’ve got some momentum. 

“Football’s about winning at the top level.”

Topics:

England (football),Football,Gareth Southgate,Roy Keane,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

The number of games Jude Bellingham will miss if UEFA punish England star for x-rated gesture

England (football)

The number of games Jude Bellingham will miss if UEFA punish England star for x-rated gesture

By Callum Boyle

92% of football fans think England have been the worst team to watch at Euro 2024

England

92% of football fans think England have been the worst team to watch at Euro 2024

By Harry Warner

Granit Xhaka major doubt for England vs Switzerland

England

Granit Xhaka major doubt for England vs Switzerland

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Jude Bellingham could face ban for x-rated gesture

Jude Bellingham could face ban for x-rated gesture

By Harry Warner

Sky Sports conducting urgent review after fan spotted putting ‘mystery powder’ up his nose

Sky Sports conducting urgent review after fan spotted putting ‘mystery powder’ up his nose

By Jacob Entwistle

Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice escape bans for Euro 2024 quarter-final

Declan Rice

Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice escape bans for Euro 2024 quarter-final

By Zoe Hodges

Tottenham set to sign one of England’s best young talents in £40million deal

Football

Tottenham set to sign one of England’s best young talents in £40million deal

By Harry Warner

Rio Ferdinand predicts that England will win Euro 2024 after Slovakia ‘moment’

England

Rio Ferdinand predicts that England will win Euro 2024 after Slovakia ‘moment’

By Zoe Hodges

Kevin De Bruyne admits he would leave Man City for ‘an absurd amount of money’ amidst Saudi interest

Kevin De Bruyne admits he would leave Man City for ‘an absurd amount of money’ amidst Saudi interest

By Zoe Hodges

Kylian Mbappe confronts Jan Vertonghen seconds after Belgian’s own goal

Kylian Mbappe confronts Jan Vertonghen seconds after Belgian’s own goal

By Jacob Entwistle

McDonald’s to launch new 50th anniversary menu featuring the return of 3 legendary burgers

McDonalds

McDonald’s to launch new 50th anniversary menu featuring the return of 3 legendary burgers

By Zoe Hodges

Season 2 of one of the best Irish gangster shows drops on Netflix today

kin

Season 2 of one of the best Irish gangster shows drops on Netflix today

By Simon Kelly

First look at Gladiator 2 has everyone saying the same thing

Gladiator

First look at Gladiator 2 has everyone saying the same thing

By Zoe Hodges

Sir David Attenborough receives standing ovation as he arrives at Wimbledon Centre Court

sir david attenborough

Sir David Attenborough receives standing ovation as he arrives at Wimbledon Centre Court

By Charlie Herbert

Jude Bellingham could face ban for x-rated gesture

Jude Bellingham could face ban for x-rated gesture

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Sky Sports conducting urgent review after fan spotted putting ‘mystery powder’ up his nose

Sky Sports conducting urgent review after fan spotted putting ‘mystery powder’ up his nose

By Jacob Entwistle

The final season of Stranger Things is going to be ‘basically 8 movies’

maya hawke

The final season of Stranger Things is going to be ‘basically 8 movies’

By Charlie Herbert

Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice escape bans for Euro 2024 quarter-final

Declan Rice

Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice escape bans for Euro 2024 quarter-final

By Zoe Hodges

Stephen King reveals one horror film he was too scared to sit through

Blair Witch

Stephen King reveals one horror film he was too scared to sit through

By JOE

Fans devastated as popular music TV channel Kerrang! shuts down after 23 years

kerrang!

Fans devastated as popular music TV channel Kerrang! shuts down after 23 years

By Charlie Herbert

Tottenham set to sign one of England’s best young talents in £40million deal

Football

Tottenham set to sign one of England’s best young talents in £40million deal

By Harry Warner

Load more stories