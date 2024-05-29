People convinced Jurgen Klopp made Ten Hag dig over Jadon Sancho treatment 

‘I cannot just buy into that’

People are convinced that Jurgen Klopp took aim at Erik ten Hag for the way he handled the bust-up with Jadon Sancho.

Klopp was speaking at a farewell show at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool where he reminisced on his nine years in charge of the club.

The German spoke on a variety of topics, including the importance of having a strong relationship between player and manager.

It was at this stage of the night that those in attendance were convinced that Klopp made a sly dig at Ten Hag.

“If the whole world loses trust and faith in the player then the manager has to be the one behind the player,” he said.

“I cannot just buy into that ‘he’s useless’ stuff like other clubs did by the way. Buying a player for £80m and then sending him out on loan!”

Jürgen Klopp was joined by a sold-out crowd to celebrate his time as Liverpool manager with a special event at the M&S Bank Arena 📸🥰 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 28, 2024

What happened between Ten Hag and Sancho?

Ten Hag and Sancho’s fall-back fell into the public eye after the Dutchman left the winger out of his squad for the trip to Arsenal in October.

The United boss revealed that Sancho had been omitted from the squad for a lack of effort, sparking an angry response from the 24-year-old on social media before he was banished after refusing to apologise.

Sancho was eventually loaned out to Borussia Dortmund in January, where he has found form and could even win the Champions League on Saturday when they take on Real Madrid at Wembley.

He wasn’t the only player to publicly fall out with Ten Hag. The most high profile of those being Cristiano Ronaldo, who moved on to Saudi Arabia after a bombshell interview with Piers Morgan in which he slammed the former Ajax boss for his handling of their relationship.

