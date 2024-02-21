Why Liverpool’s crucial Premier League tie with Luton is not on TV

Bradford versus Wycombe is on TV instead.

The Premier League fixture between Liverpool and Luton Town at Anfield on Wednesday will not be shown on TV in the UK or Ireland, despite it being a mid-week game.

Premier League rightsholders – Sky Sports, TNT Sports, and Amazon Prime – will be not showing the match live, and fans will have to make do with watching the highlights later on that night.

Why isn’t Liverpool vs Luton on TV?

Liverpool versus Luton Town is a rearranged fixture due to the Reds’ involvement in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

The fixture was not originally picked for TV coverage and would have been played during the 3 pm blackout slot.

Even though the match has been rescheduled, because it wasn’t originally picked up by any TV channels, it has to remain that way, regardless of the fixture change or the fact that it is a mid-week match.

On Tuesday night, fans were able to watch Manchester City fulfil their game in hand with their 1-0 victory over Brentford, but this is one match in the thrilling title race that you will not be able to see.

It’s a shame because Luton have been the great entertainers this season, showing a lot of fight, and are always capable of pulling off big upsets, something which could really have an impact on the title race.

Liverpool versus Luton will not be shown live on TV in Ireland or the UK.

On Wednesday night, Sky Sports are showing the EFL Trophy clash between Bradford and Wycombe, while TNT Sports have Champions League action, including Arsenal’s trip to Porto.

Jurgen Klopp is currently managing an injury crisis as he confirmed during a press conference that Diogo Jota, Alisson Becker, Curtis Jones, Trent Arnold-Alexander, and Dominik Szoboszla are all ruled out of the game, while Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez are still doubts.

