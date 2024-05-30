Kyle Walker reveals why players cover their mouths when they talk to each other during games 

Players are often seen doing it during set pieces or when talking after games

Kyle Walker has explained why players talk with their hands over their mouths when talking to teammates or opposition players on the bench.

Players are often seen doing so during games or when walking off the pitch together and has become more popular in recent times.

Fans and broadcasters were so angered/confused by players covering their mouths that the Premier League had to release a statement in 2018 stressing that they were “powerless” to stop it.

Jamie Carragher was critical of Antony and his Manchester United teammates after they whispered behind their mouths shortly after their 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.

"Shut up and get in" 😡@Carra23 was not happy with the Manchester United players at full-time 👀 pic.twitter.com/IHMORGGwAq — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 6, 2024

Walker reveals all on new podcast

Walker has recently launched a new podcast called: “You’ll Never Beat Kyle Walker” alongside radio DJ Chris Hughes in which he reveals all about what life is like as a professional football player.

We're excited to announce a new podcast: You'll Never Beat Kyle Walker 🎧✨



Hosted by Chris Hughes, Kyle reveals what it's really like to be at the top of the game for so long.



Listen every Wednesday on @BBCSounds ⬇️https://t.co/eJJ2bbxhvL pic.twitter.com/hse78ivjAb — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) May 29, 2024

Speaking about the topic of players covering their mouths with their hands, the Manchester City full back said: “(It’s) so the camera’s can’t see!

“You might be swearing, or having a little bit of banter. You might have seen them on a night out the week before, and you’re just having a bit of banter, but it is what it is.

“In the world we live in now, everything – you’ve got lip-readers now, what is this world coming to?”

Given the secrecy around what footballers say to each other, its no surprise to hear that they get quite annoyed when lip-readers try and guess what they’ve said.

