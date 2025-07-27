Keir Starmer’s spokesperson confirms whether there will be a Bank Holiday if England win Euros

Keir Starmer has made his thoughts clear

As Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses play in the Euros final against the Spanish, it’s pertinent to remind ourselves that an extra bank holiday might be up for grabs if they win it.

Three years on from their Euros victory on home soil – the first for any senior English team since the men won the World Cup in 1966 – England Women have once again stormed to the tournament’s last hurdle after defeating the Netherlands, Wales, Sweden and Italy.

Last time around, future prime minister Keir Starmer publicly put pressure on Boris Johnson to update the UK bank holiday calendar if Wiegman’s team lifted the trophy.

“The whole country will be roaring on the Lionesses in the final on Sunday,” he told The Mirror in 2022.

“They have already done us proud, but if they win it will be a truly historic achievement – one that should be marked with a proper day of celebration, where clubs can open and promote access for women and girls.”

Despite England’s 2-1 win over Germany in the showpiece match that year, Johnson never honoured the clamour.

The England women’s national football team pictured before their Euros match against France Women at the Stadium Letzigrund on July 5, 2025 in Zurich Switzerland (Jussi Eskola/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Now though, with Starmer’s Downing Street position secured in 2024, the chances of an additional bank holiday being introduced are stronger than ever.

Tracey Crouch, who served as Minister for Sport, Civil Society and Loneliness in the Conservative Party, previously shared with the same publication: “The Lionesses have already made the nation so proud, blazing a trail for women’s football everywhere.

“If we win on Sunday, let’s give everyone a chance to celebrate with a special bank holiday as we said we would for the men.”

Former Liberal Democrats leader Ed Davey echoed this sentiment.

“If football comes home then the country must be allowed to celebrate it,” he said. “Our Lionesses have already done England proud with their winning spirit and exciting playing style. I see no reason why the country can’t come together and treasure an amazing sporting achievement.”

Let’s just hope Spain don’t smash us.