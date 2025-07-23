Search icon

The viral England t-shirt everybody is buying for the Lionesses final

Jonny Yates

The viral England t-shirt everybody is buying for the Lionesses final

Get these t-shirts to support Lionesses in the final

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Fans of the Lionesses are buying this viral t-shirt to support England in the upcoming 2025 Euros final.

England’s Lionesses are through to their third major tournament final in a row after defeating Italy with a dramatic comeback during the semi-final clash on Tuesday (22 July).

Barbara Bonansea gave Italy the lead, but substitute Michelle Agyemang scored a late equaliser in the sixth minute of added time to keep England in the running.

Fellow substitute Chloe Kelly was awarded a penalty in extra-time and kept her composure to fire home the rebound after her initial effort was saved.

The Lionesses will now face either Spain or Germany in the final this Sunday (27 July) as they look to retain the trophy they won on home soil three years ago.

Ahead of the final, Lioness fever is taking over England, with fans snapping up merch to wear during the match.

While the official Nike jerseys are priced at £84.99 for the stadium home top, and £124.99 for the match home top, fans can get some cheaper options to show their support for the team.

The Lionesses Nike Crest T-Shirt is priced at £27.99.

This includes the 2025 Lionesses Nike crest t-shirt from the official England merchandise store, which is priced at £27.99.

The classic white tee features the Nike swoosh, and ‘ENG’ logo and is available in sizes XS to XL.

The Lionesses Graphic T-Shirt is priced at £36.50.

Other options include a graphic t-shirt which features “Lionesses” and animated versions of players including Chloe Kelly and Lauren James.

This one is priced at £36.50 and is available in navy or white, plus it also features the England crest on the front.

To shop all of the official England Lionesses t-shirts head to englandstore.com.

Topics:

Affiliate,England,England Lionesses,Football,Lionesses

