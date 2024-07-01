Search icon

Football

01st Jul 2024

Granit Xhaka major doubt for England vs Switzerland

Callum Boyle

Granit Xhaka

Thank goodness for that

Switzerland are sweating over the fitness of Granit Xhaka for their upcoming quarter final against England on Saturday.

Xhaka and the Swiss have been one of the highlights of Euro 2024 so far and booked their place in the last eight with a convincing 2-0 victory to dump the holders Italy out.

The Bayer Leverkusen star didn’t get on the scoresheet but lit the Olympiastadion up with his display – leading to people calling him “the best midfielder in the world”.

Given their performances and England’s look over the course of the tournament, it’s actually Switzerland who are the more fancied of the two.

What is the extent of Xhaka’s injury?

According to various outlets Xhaka has been struggling with a muscle injury and didn’t train on Tuesday and felt it in the final stages of the win against Italy.

Speaking to the press he said: “We practised penalty shootouts before the Italy game.

“On my first attempt I felt something in my left adductor. That’s why I skipped training on Thursday. On Friday in the final training session everything was fine again.

“But in the game I felt it again after 15 minutes. Luckily we have very good doctors who gave me something for it. I was able to play the whole game afterwards, which was important for me.

“We’ll do an MRI on Monday and see what exactly it is. But I have seven days now to get everything treated.”

Granit Xhaka

Xhaka sends warning to England

As England limped through to the quarter finals thanks to late goals from Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane, Switzerland breezed past Italy and Xhaka has warned the Three Lions that they face an even tougher test.

He added: I’m not going to say we’re going to win the tournament, but we’re going to do everything we can to get there. I feel like we’re not done yet. We’re hungrier than ever.”

Topics:

England,Football,Granit Xhaka,Sport,Switzerland,Uefa Euro 2024

RELATED ARTICLES

Roy Keane claims England are ‘living in cuckoo land’

England (football)

Roy Keane claims England are ‘living in cuckoo land’

By Callum Boyle

The number of games Jude Bellingham will miss if UEFA punish England star for x-rated gesture

England (football)

The number of games Jude Bellingham will miss if UEFA punish England star for x-rated gesture

By Callum Boyle

92% of football fans think England have been the worst team to watch at Euro 2024

England

92% of football fans think England have been the worst team to watch at Euro 2024

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Jude Bellingham could face ban for x-rated gesture

Jude Bellingham could face ban for x-rated gesture

By Harry Warner

Sky Sports conducting urgent review after fan spotted putting ‘mystery powder’ up his nose

Sky Sports conducting urgent review after fan spotted putting ‘mystery powder’ up his nose

By Jacob Entwistle

Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice escape bans for Euro 2024 quarter-final

Declan Rice

Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice escape bans for Euro 2024 quarter-final

By Zoe Hodges

Tottenham set to sign one of England’s best young talents in £40million deal

Football

Tottenham set to sign one of England’s best young talents in £40million deal

By Harry Warner

Rio Ferdinand predicts that England will win Euro 2024 after Slovakia ‘moment’

England

Rio Ferdinand predicts that England will win Euro 2024 after Slovakia ‘moment’

By Zoe Hodges

Kevin De Bruyne admits he would leave Man City for ‘an absurd amount of money’ amidst Saudi interest

Kevin De Bruyne admits he would leave Man City for ‘an absurd amount of money’ amidst Saudi interest

By Zoe Hodges

Kylian Mbappe confronts Jan Vertonghen seconds after Belgian’s own goal

Kylian Mbappe confronts Jan Vertonghen seconds after Belgian’s own goal

By Jacob Entwistle

McDonald’s to launch new 50th anniversary menu featuring the return of 3 legendary burgers

McDonalds

McDonald’s to launch new 50th anniversary menu featuring the return of 3 legendary burgers

By Zoe Hodges

Season 2 of one of the best Irish gangster shows drops on Netflix today

kin

Season 2 of one of the best Irish gangster shows drops on Netflix today

By Simon Kelly

First look at Gladiator 2 has everyone saying the same thing

Gladiator

First look at Gladiator 2 has everyone saying the same thing

By Zoe Hodges

Sir David Attenborough receives standing ovation as he arrives at Wimbledon Centre Court

sir david attenborough

Sir David Attenborough receives standing ovation as he arrives at Wimbledon Centre Court

By Charlie Herbert

Jude Bellingham could face ban for x-rated gesture

Jude Bellingham could face ban for x-rated gesture

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Sky Sports conducting urgent review after fan spotted putting ‘mystery powder’ up his nose

Sky Sports conducting urgent review after fan spotted putting ‘mystery powder’ up his nose

By Jacob Entwistle

The final season of Stranger Things is going to be ‘basically 8 movies’

maya hawke

The final season of Stranger Things is going to be ‘basically 8 movies’

By Charlie Herbert

Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice escape bans for Euro 2024 quarter-final

Declan Rice

Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice escape bans for Euro 2024 quarter-final

By Zoe Hodges

Stephen King reveals one horror film he was too scared to sit through

Blair Witch

Stephen King reveals one horror film he was too scared to sit through

By JOE

Fans devastated as popular music TV channel Kerrang! shuts down after 23 years

kerrang!

Fans devastated as popular music TV channel Kerrang! shuts down after 23 years

By Charlie Herbert

Tottenham set to sign one of England’s best young talents in £40million deal

Football

Tottenham set to sign one of England’s best young talents in £40million deal

By Harry Warner

Load more stories