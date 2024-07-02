Euro 2024 Day 19: All the major action and talking points

The round of 16 draws to a close

Welcome to our dedicated live blog where we will have coverage of every match from UEFA Euro 2024.

Just click on the key point you want to read about or keep scrolling to see all updates. (Please allow a moment for the blog to load).

Euro 2024 Day 19: Follow the action live in our hub

We conclude the round of 16 ties with the last two fixtures.

Getting the action underway is the Netherlands against Romania. They kick off at 5pm live on BBC One.

Following on from that is the last game of the round of 16 as dark horses Austria take on the Euro 2020 dark horses Turkey. They kick off at 8pm live on ITV.