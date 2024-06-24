Search icon

24th Jun 2024

Birmingham ask for their league game against Wrexham to be played in the US

Callum Boyle

Birmingham Wrexham US

Both clubs are owned by US figures

Birmingham City asked the EFL if they would be given permission to play their League One fixture against Wrexham in the United States.

The Daily Mail revealed that the recently-relegated Championship club proposed the idea of playing the game between the clubs stateside – however it was swiftly denied.

Had it been approved it would’ve been the first time that a competitive English league fixture would’ve taken place outside of England or Wales.

Both clubs are owned by majority US investors, with Birmingham bought by a -based group in July of last year with NFL legend Tom Brady coming onboard as a minority investor a month later.

Wrexham are owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney – the pair of whom have been hands on in their revival of the club in which they’ve achieved back-to-back promotions, documenting it all on Disney documentary to boost their reputation across the pond.

EFL targeting overseas

While they wouldn't permit any games to be played in the US, the EFL still have a long-standing interest in trying to forge a reputation over the Atlantic.

A new TV-deal will see their revenues increase by 40 per cent as they stream games in the US.

Birmingham Wrexham US

Despite Birmingham's failed attempt it may start bigger ambitions.

Earlier this year there were hopes that a Premier League game could one day take place in America given the popularity of the top-flight.

Many English teams spend pre-season in the US and draw bumper crowds for their games.

Topics:

Birmingham City,Football,rob mcelhenney,Ryan Reynolds,Sport,Tom Wagner,Wrexham

