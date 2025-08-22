Football match abandoned over ‘barbaric’ fan violence as 100 spectators arrested

19 people were injured

Fan disorder described as ‘one of the most violent chapters in football history’ caused local authorities to abandon a football game in South America on Wednesday night.

A Copa Sudamericana round of 16 game between Argentina’s Independiente and Chilean side Universidad de Chile, which was hosted in the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires, was completely disrupted as a ‘pitched battle’ that erupted between fans.

Similarly to the Champions League and Europa League in Europe, the Copa Sudamericana is a regional football tournament played between club teams across South America.

The brawl involved hundreds of supporters on both sides, leaving 19 Chilean fans injured.

Three are said to be seriously hurt.

Witnesses to the attack allege that fans of Universidad de Chile began throwing stones, sticks, bottles as well as a stun grenade at home supporters.

Independiente fans are said to have responded by invading the away enclosure where they stripped, beat and attacked anyone in their path.

The Argentine side are currently countering this narrative, instead suggesting that Universidad de Chile fans were acting out of order well before the game kicked off.

Independiente claim that away fans attacked and disabled the stadium’s CCTV system ahead of kick off, before then provoking home fans by throwing objects including fireworks at them.

Regional footballing body CONMEBOL eventually took the decision to abandon the game during the second half.

They said the game was abandoned on the grounds that there was a “lack of security guarantees from the local club and the local security authorities.”

A figure in the Buenos Aires government has criticised CONMEBOL, saying it took far too long to abandon the match “when it was clear that there was a very hostile attitude.”

The unfolding of severe violence between Independiente & Universidad de Chile fans on Wednesday night:

— An hour before KO, the away section (above a home section) was full. No empty spaces (so-called ‘lungs’), no security presence

— Songs between…pic.twitter.com/hUXpBAadpZ — 📚 Dame Bola (& Tears at La Bombonera) (@BomboneraTears) August 22, 2025

Despite the region’s reputation for fierce competition, this is the worst example of fan violence in many years.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric reacted strongly to the attacks on his countrymen, calling it an “unacceptable lynching.”

Universidad de Chile said Wednesday night’s game will be “remembered as one of the most violent chapters in the history of football”.

Fifa’s President Gianni Infantino has also spoken out on Wednesday night’s event.

Football’s most powerful figure took to Instagram to say: “Violence has no place in football – players, fans, staff, officials and everyone who enjoys our beautiful game should be able to do so without fear.

“Our thoughts are with all the innocent victims impacted and we expect the relevant authorities to hold those responsible for these barbaric acts to account.”