Search icon

Football

13th Feb 2024

Fans are only just learning why no team has ‘London’ in its name

Callum Boyle

London

No clubs in the capital have London in their name

Most capital cities around the world have a football club who proudly wears the name of its birthplace.

In Madrid you have Real Madrid, in Paris you have Paris Saint-Germain, Hertha Berlin in Germany, the list goes on.

That’s the case for most places – except London and that’s for one particular reason.

London is one of the most densely populated capitals in Europe, with only Moscow and Istanbul boasting a higher number of inhabitants and according to the Daily Star, it’s vast population plays a role as to why no clubs have London in their name.

Even when football first started to gain popularity in the early 20th century, London was already one of the biggest cities in the world as private schools hosted games. That was before northern clubs began to form and adopt a level of professionalism to the game.

Due to London being so big, each club would represent a local borough or area as oppose to the whole city.

While Crystal Palace claim to be the oldest club to come from London, records show that Fulham are the first club to come from the capital in 1879, then known as Fulham Church St Andrews Sunday School FC.

One club who were very close to including London in their name were Chelsea as founder Gus Mears pondered calling them Blues London FC but opted not to for reasons that remain unknown.

Some clubs do have London written on their club badge – West Ham United being one of them.

Related links:

Topics:

Football,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Crystal Palace fail in attempt to poach high-flying Championship manager

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace fail in attempt to poach high-flying Championship manager

By Callum Boyle

Bernie Ecclestone calls for Christian Horner to resign 

Bernie Ecclestone

Bernie Ecclestone calls for Christian Horner to resign 

By Callum Boyle

Sir Jim Ratcliffe receives Premier League approval to buy £1.3bn stake in Man United

Football

Sir Jim Ratcliffe receives Premier League approval to buy £1.3bn stake in Man United

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Chelsea break 118-year record with late win at Crystal Palace

Chelsea

Chelsea break 118-year record with late win at Crystal Palace

By Callum Boyle

Spurs confident Ange Postecoglou won’t join Liverpool

Ange Postecoglou

Spurs confident Ange Postecoglou won’t join Liverpool

By Callum Boyle

Plymouth Argyle save cat’s life thanks to EA FC 24

EAFC

Plymouth Argyle save cat’s life thanks to EA FC 24

By Callum Boyle

Goalkeepers will not be exempt from new blue card rule

Blue cards

Goalkeepers will not be exempt from new blue card rule

By Callum Boyle

Chelsea could appoint Premier League winner as Pochettino replacement

Chelsea

Chelsea could appoint Premier League winner as Pochettino replacement

By Callum Boyle

Replays show that Man United’s opening goal was offside

Football

Replays show that Man United’s opening goal was offside

By JOE

Radio legend Steve Wright has died aged 69

Radio legend Steve Wright has died aged 69

By Nina McLaughlin

Resurfaced clip shows moment James Corden was told Mathew Horne refused interview with him

Gavin & Stacey

Resurfaced clip shows moment James Corden was told Mathew Horne refused interview with him

By Charlie Herbert

All the movies and shows blocked on Netflix UK’s ad tier

Netflix

All the movies and shows blocked on Netflix UK’s ad tier

By Charlie Herbert

Inside ‘eerie’ block of flats where around 20,000 crammed into one building

Inside ‘eerie’ block of flats where around 20,000 crammed into one building

By Nina McLaughlin

MMA’s ‘biggest mismatch’ stopped by ref in first round

Fighting

MMA’s ‘biggest mismatch’ stopped by ref in first round

By JOE

Rockstar ‘cancels long-awaited project’ in favour of GTA 6

Rockstar ‘cancels long-awaited project’ in favour of GTA 6

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Chelsea break 118-year record with late win at Crystal Palace

Chelsea

Chelsea break 118-year record with late win at Crystal Palace

By Callum Boyle

Viewers stunned as actual Neil the Baby from Gavin & Stacey auditions for The Voice

Viewers stunned as actual Neil the Baby from Gavin & Stacey auditions for The Voice

By Charlie Herbert

Tom Felton had 8-year relationship with Harry Potter co-star

Harry Potter

Tom Felton had 8-year relationship with Harry Potter co-star

By Charlie Herbert

Supermarkets post warnings over national tea shortage

Sainsbury's

Supermarkets post warnings over national tea shortage

By Jack Peat

Sven Goran-Eriksson to manage Liverpool in charity match

Football

Sven Goran-Eriksson to manage Liverpool in charity match

By Callum Boyle

Archaeologists are too scared to look inside the tomb of China’s first Emperor

China

Archaeologists are too scared to look inside the tomb of China’s first Emperor

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories