FA advised to give Virgil van Dijk four-match ban for Newcastle red

Van Dijk was shown a straight red in the first half

The FA have been advised to give Virgil van Dijk a four-match ban for his red card in Liverpool’s win against Newcastle United.

Van Dijk was given a straight red in the first half after he fouled Alekander Isak, prompting a furious reaction towards referee John Brooks and fourth official Craig Pawson as he initially refused to leave the pitch.

His reaction came in the midst of PGMOL chief Howard Webb attempting to clamp down on abuse towards match officials while former Premier League official Mark Halsey has called for the Dutchman to be given an extended ban from his behaviour.

"That's not the referee's fault"



The Ref Watch panel discuss Virgil van Dijk's red card vs Newcastle 🟥 pic.twitter.com/UCp1NTKC5r — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 28, 2023

“Football must not tolerate any more abuse of match officials. So the Football Association has to clamp down and punish Virgil Van Dijk for his unacceptable behaviour at Newcastle on Sunday,” he told The Sun.

“The new Liverpool captain fell well below the standards set by one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League. Van Dijk swore, gestured and constantly questioned Brooks following the red card.

“Van Dijk will rightly receive a one-match ban for the straight red card but I believe his suspension should be increased. The abusive and insulting language used by the new Reds leader could be worthy of another red card and result in an additional three-match ban.

“That would rule out Van Dijk for four matches in total – a fitting punishment for his poor conduct. Howard Webb went around all of the clubs in a bid to improve the standards of behaviour towards officials. But clearly some players, including Van Dijk, didn’t bother to listen.”

Mirror Football reported that Liverpool remain confident that Van Dijk will only be banned for one game, meaning he would miss Sunday’s fixture against Aston Villa.

