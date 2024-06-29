Search icon

Football

29th Jun 2024

Euro 2024 Day 16: All the major action and talking points

Callum Boyle

Knockout football begins

Welcome to our dedicated live blog where we will have coverage of every match from UEFA Euro 2024.

Just click on the key point you want to read about or keep scrolling to see all updates. (Please allow a moment for the blog to load).

Euro 2024 Day 16: Follow the action live in our hub

We begin the knockout stages today with two games from the round of 16.

Switzerland will face the current holders Italy in Berlin, kicking off at 5pm live on BBC One.

Later on in the day the host nation Germany go up against Denmark in Dortmund, kicking off at 8pm live on ITV.

Topics:

Football,Sport,Switzerland,Uefa Euro 2024

