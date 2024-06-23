Search icon

Football

23rd Jun 2024

Euro 2024 Day 10: All the major action and talking points

Callum Boyle

Euro 2024

The final stretch

Welcome to our dedicated live blog where we will have coverage of every match from UEFA Euro 2024.

Just click on the key point you want to read about or keep scrolling to see all updates. (Please allow a moment for the blog to load).

Euro 2024 Day 10: Follow the action live in our hub

On Day 10 of the tournament, we lose the beloved 2pm slot for good as we head into the final round of group games.

Both matches will kick off at 8pm as Group A concludes with Scotland taking on Hungary on BBC One and host nation Germany facing Switzerland on BBC Two.

WATCH: England Fans In Germany On If It’s Coming Home And Southgate Warning

