Search icon

Football

08th Dec 2023

Erik ten Hag on the warnings he received not to take ‘impossible’ Man United job

JOE

Erik ten Hag on the warnings he received not to take 'impossible' Man United job

by Nathan Byrne

The impossible job?

Taking on the managerial role at Man United is no small feat, and when Erik ten Hag was appointed as the head coach, he was well aware of the challenges that awaited him.

After 10 years of failure, every manager in the running for the job should have been well aware of the stagnant state of the club.

Speaking to United We Stand fanzine, Ten Hag had this to say about taking the hot seat at Manchester United: “Everyone was telling me, ‘You can’t succeed in that job.’ They said it was impossible. Me? I wanted the challenge.”

Despite warnings from many quarters about the difficulties that come with managing such a high-profile club, ten Hag embraced the opportunity with open arms.

For any football manager, the allure of coaching ManUnited lies in its rich history, passionate fanbase, and the legacy left behind by legendary figures such as Sir Matt Busby and Sir Alex Ferguson. Ten Hag understood this before taking the job as he said.

“I loved the teams of Sir Alex, that [1999 Champions League final] win in Barcelona. It was inspiring. A big, successful club was constructed, which then dropped in the last 10 years.”

Erik ten Hag was under no illusions about the difficulty of the task at hand. He recognised that managing Man United is perhaps one of the most challenging jobs in football.

“This job is the most difficult to do, but I want the challenge,” he said.

(Getty)

The club had experienced a decline in the preceding years, and the expectations were high for the Dutch coach to revive its fortunes.

Man United, like very little other football institutions, are either loved or hated, they ruined childhoods of opposing fans. Football fans either passionately love the club or oppose it like no other. Ten Hag, having experienced a similar environment at Ajax, expressed his admiration for such support.

“People love Man United — or they are against Man United. I like clubs like this. Ajax was like this,” he said.

In response to the question about whether he regrets the decision regarding Jadon Sancho’s punishment, Erik ten Hag remained steadfast, stating, “No, I would not do anything different.”

The resolute affirmation reflects ten Hag’s commitment to his managerial decisions and the principles he upholds. By standing firm on his choices, and maintaining discipline and accountability within the team. Such unwavering determination is indicative of his leadership style.

As he navigates the challenges of steering Manchester United, ten Hag’s decisiveness has become a hallmark of his managerial approach, reinforcing the idea that he is unswayed by external pressures when it comes to making tough choices for the betterment of the team.

Related links:

Jordan Pickford labelled ‘cringe’ for behaviour after Newcastle brawl

Bianca Westwood shuts down Joey Barton’s sexist tweets on Piers Morgan Uncensored

Nottingham Forest banish club captain from first team training

Topics:

Erik Ten Hag,Manchester United

RELATED ARTICLES

‘It’s unforgivable’ – Gary Neville on ‘biggest betrayal’ at Manchester United right now

Erik Ten Hag

‘It’s unforgivable’ – Gary Neville on ‘biggest betrayal’ at Manchester United right now

By Patrick McCarry

Roy Keane and Gary Neville name eight players Man United should “ditch”

Football

Roy Keane and Gary Neville name eight players Man United should “ditch”

By Patrick McCarry

Sofyan Amrabat becomes first Man United player to address Ten Hag dressing room claims

Erik Ten Hag

Sofyan Amrabat becomes first Man United player to address Ten Hag dressing room claims

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Five Fantasy Premier League tips for this weekend’s fixtures

Bernardo Silva

Five Fantasy Premier League tips for this weekend’s fixtures

By Reuben Pinder

Jamie Carragher claims Manchester United reduced the size of away dressing room

Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher claims Manchester United reduced the size of away dressing room

By Darragh Murphy

Raphael Varane calls out Man United teammates for not applauding fans

Football

Raphael Varane calls out Man United teammates for not applauding fans

By Callum Boyle

John Lundstram somehow escapes booking for reckless challenge on Sebastian Rode

Eintracht Frankfurt

John Lundstram somehow escapes booking for reckless challenge on Sebastian Rode

By Daniel Brown

‘I was on top of the roof of the world’: Marcel Desailly on winning the Champions League

Football

‘I was on top of the roof of the world’: Marcel Desailly on winning the Champions League

By JOE

Arsenal want to terminate Mesut Ozil’s contract before the January transfer window

Arsenal

Arsenal want to terminate Mesut Ozil’s contract before the January transfer window

By Alex Roberts

Viewers spot major plot hole in Netflix’s Leave the World Behind

leave the world behind

Viewers spot major plot hole in Netflix’s Leave the World Behind

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix viewers urged to use 9875 code hack to make life a lot easier

Netflix

Netflix viewers urged to use 9875 code hack to make life a lot easier

By Charlie Herbert

Shane MacGowan ‘urged’ Johnny Depp to forgive Amber Heard

Amber Heard

Shane MacGowan ‘urged’ Johnny Depp to forgive Amber Heard

By Stephen Porzio

Dave Grohl feeds homeless on day off during Foo Fighters tour

Australia

Dave Grohl feeds homeless on day off during Foo Fighters tour

By Charlie Herbert

Nigel Farage makes it into I’m A Celeb final

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here

Nigel Farage makes it into I’m A Celeb final

By Charlie Herbert

Florida Joker demands £1.6 million from Rockstar for ‘using his appearance’ in GTA 6 trailer

Florida Joker demands £1.6 million from Rockstar for ‘using his appearance’ in GTA 6 trailer

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Jeremy Clarkson rubs salt in Hamilton’s wounds after controversial Verstappen win

F1

Jeremy Clarkson rubs salt in Hamilton’s wounds after controversial Verstappen win

By Steve Hopkins

Man Utd forward Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Leicester City clash due to illness

Cristiano Ronaldo

Man Utd forward Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Leicester City clash due to illness

By Daniel Brown

Brits warned using ‘slingshot’ trick on roundabouts could land you in trouble

Driving

Brits warned using ‘slingshot’ trick on roundabouts could land you in trouble

By JOE

Chapecoense goalkeeper announces immediate retirement after missing tragic flight

Chapecoense

Chapecoense goalkeeper announces immediate retirement after missing tragic flight

By Tom Victor

Daniel Craig has finally addressed the rumours he’ll be returning as James Bond

James Bond

Daniel Craig has finally addressed the rumours he’ll be returning as James Bond

By Paul Moore

Damien Duff to give wages to charity after joining Shamrock Rovers

Charity

Damien Duff to give wages to charity after joining Shamrock Rovers

By JOE

Load more stories