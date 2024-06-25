Erik ten Hag is set to sign new contract at Man Utd with deal almost agreed

It’s been Fabrizio Romano confirmed

There has been a major breakthrough this afternoon with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirming Erik ten Hag is set to sign a new contract at Man Utd, with a deal almost agreed.

Speaking to Dutch television on the 16th June, Erik ten Hag made it clear that he was the right man for the job and how the club pulled all the stops to make sure he knew that:

“Manchester United have told me that they spoke with Tuchel, but they eventually came to the conclusion that they already have the best manager.

“Manchester United disturbed my holiday, they suddenly stood at my doorstep.”

Following the FA Cup final victory over Manchester City, there was a period in which the club spoke to other potential managerial candidates.

However, the club came to a conclusion that Ten Hag is the right man to continue his tenure.

Speaking to his huge 21m follower audience on X, Fabrizio Romano stated in an exclusive breaking story that contracts are “advancing to final stages this week with his agents to finalise terms”.

There is also set to be huge changes in his staff, with Ruud van Nistelrooy a strong candidate to join him, as previously revealed yesterday.

Van Nistelrooy is seen to be “tempted” by the proposition of a return to Man Utd, however has also been in talks with Championship club Burnley over their managerial post.

The former Dutch international and Red Devils striker was renowned for his exceptional finishing and fans all over X have noticed how influential he could be on the likes of Rasmus Hojlund.