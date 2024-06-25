Search icon

Football

25th Jun 2024

Erik ten Hag is set to sign new contract at Man Utd with deal almost agreed

Jacob Entwistle

It’s been Fabrizio Romano confirmed

There has been a major breakthrough this afternoon with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirming Erik ten Hag is set to sign a new contract at Man Utd, with a deal almost agreed.

Speaking to Dutch television on the 16th June, Erik ten Hag made it clear that he was the right man for the job and how the club pulled all the stops to make sure he knew that:

“Manchester United have told me that they spoke with Tuchel, but they eventually came to the conclusion that they already have the best manager.

“Manchester United disturbed my holiday, they suddenly stood at my doorstep.”

Following the FA Cup final victory over Manchester City, there was a period in which the club spoke to other potential managerial candidates.

However, the club came to a conclusion that Ten Hag is the right man to continue his tenure.

Speaking to his huge 21m follower audience on X, Fabrizio Romano stated in an exclusive breaking story that contracts are “advancing to final stages this week with his agents to finalise terms”.

There is also set to be huge changes in his staff, with Ruud van Nistelrooy a strong candidate to join him, as previously revealed yesterday.

Related links:

Van Nistelrooy is seen to be “tempted” by the proposition of a return to Man Utd, however has also been in talks with Championship club Burnley over their managerial post.

The former Dutch international and Red Devils striker was renowned for his exceptional finishing and fans all over X have noticed how influential he could be on the likes of Rasmus Hojlund.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Dogs Trust issues warning to pet owners ahead of hot weather

Dogs

Dogs Trust issues warning to pet owners ahead of hot weather

By Charlie Herbert

Barcelona in talks with Championship player over bizarre loan move

Barcelona

Barcelona in talks with Championship player over bizarre loan move

By Callum Boyle

Shrek fans ‘traumatised’ after clocking questionable Lord Farquaad scene

Funny

Shrek fans ‘traumatised’ after clocking questionable Lord Farquaad scene

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Sir Geoff Hurst urges fans to support England after reminder he was booed off in 1966

England

Sir Geoff Hurst urges fans to support England after reminder he was booed off in 1966

By Zoe Hodges

EA set to introduce in-game ads in FC25

EA SPORTS

EA set to introduce in-game ads in FC25

By Harry Warner

England fan says Gareth Southgate’s tactics are spoiling Euro 2024 for every football fan

England

England fan says Gareth Southgate’s tactics are spoiling Euro 2024 for every football fan

By Zoe Hodges

How to watch England vs Slovenia tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

Austria

How to watch England vs Slovenia tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

By Harry Warner

England fans are only just realising how ‘easy’ their run to the Euro 2024 final could be

England

England fans are only just realising how ‘easy’ their run to the Euro 2024 final could be

By Zoe Hodges

Body language expert says Gareth Southgate is showing ‘defeatist’ demeanour at Euro 2024

euros 2024

Body language expert says Gareth Southgate is showing ‘defeatist’ demeanour at Euro 2024

By Zoe Hodges

Sir Geoff Hurst urges fans to support England after reminder he was booed off in 1966

England

Sir Geoff Hurst urges fans to support England after reminder he was booed off in 1966

By Zoe Hodges

EA set to introduce in-game ads in FC25

EA SPORTS

EA set to introduce in-game ads in FC25

By Harry Warner

New speed limit law that will ‘change how we drive’ set to come into place next week

Driving

New speed limit law that will ‘change how we drive’ set to come into place next week

By Charlie Herbert

England fan says Gareth Southgate’s tactics are spoiling Euro 2024 for every football fan

England

England fan says Gareth Southgate’s tactics are spoiling Euro 2024 for every football fan

By Zoe Hodges

Police find different missing Brit while searching for Jay Slater

jay slater

Police find different missing Brit while searching for Jay Slater

By Charlie Herbert

One of the best Western movies of recent years is on TV tonight

Ethan Hawke

One of the best Western movies of recent years is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Crazy Town singer Shifty Shellshock dies aged 49

Crazy Town singer Shifty Shellshock dies aged 49

By Simon Kelly

How to watch England vs Slovenia tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

Austria

How to watch England vs Slovenia tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

By Harry Warner

Tommy Robinson arrested in Canada for suspected immigration offence

Canada

Tommy Robinson arrested in Canada for suspected immigration offence

By Charlie Herbert

England fans are only just realising how ‘easy’ their run to the Euro 2024 final could be

England

England fans are only just realising how ‘easy’ their run to the Euro 2024 final could be

By Zoe Hodges

Worrying scenes as Cavalry Guard collapses in roasting UK temperatures

cavalry guard

Worrying scenes as Cavalry Guard collapses in roasting UK temperatures

By Charlie Herbert

Euro 2024 Day 12: All the major action and talking points

Austria

Euro 2024 Day 12: All the major action and talking points

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories