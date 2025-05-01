English FA to ban transgender women from women’s football

It follows a move from the Scottish FA earlier this week.

The Football Association have announce that they will ban transgender women from women’s football next season.

The move comes just days after a similar decision was reached by the Scottish FA after a UK Supreme Court ruling declared that a female is defined by biological sex.

A statement from the FA reads: “As the governing body of the national sport, our role is to make football accessible to as many people as possible, operating within the law and international football policy defined by UEFA and FIFA.

“Our current policy, which allows transgender women to participate in the women’s game, was based on this principle and supported by expert legal advice.

“This is a complex subject, and our position has always been that if there was a material change in law, science, or the operation of the policy in grassroots football then we would review it and change it if necessary.

“The Supreme Court’s ruling on the 16 April means that we will be changing our policy. Transgender women will no longer be able to play in women’s football in England, and this policy will be implemented from 1 June 2025.

“We understand that this will be difficult for people who simply want to play the game they love in the gender by which they identify, and we are contacting the registered transgender women currently playing to explain the changes and how they can continue to stay involved in the game.”

Currently there are not believed to be any transgender women playing professional football in either England or Scotland.