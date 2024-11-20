Search icon

20th Nov 2024

EFL set to introduce special measures to protect James McClean

Zoe Hodges

Getty

Pressure was mounting on the EFL to protect the player

The EFL are set to introduce special measures to protect James McClean after receiving fan backlash.

Wrexham star McClean is one of the most contentious footballers of this generation.

Most recently, the 35-year-old refused to wear the poppy and stand with his teammates for the annual minute of silence causing outrage amongst opposition fans.

Mansfield Town fans took exception to McClean’s stance, jeering him and singing sectarian chants at the Irish winger.

While jeering has been a regular feature of McClean’s career since he joined Sunderland in 2011, the recent uptick in abuse of the Irishman has prompted the EFL to take action and give him a special exemption from one of their newly introduced rules.

Rules which came into action in 2019/20 stipulate that players must leave the field via the nearest sideline or goal line in order to keep play moving.

However, in a letter seen by the Daily Mail, it has been revealed that McClean will receive an exemption from the rule and should exit the pitch at the closest point to the tunnel in an effort to protect the star.

The letter which was circulated to the EFL club’s safety officers aims to prevent McClean from being exposed to fans along the sidelines for prolonged periods of time.

It reads: “You will be aware that James McClean is often on the receiving end of abuse from some sections of support.

“This has, in the past, resulted in FA sanctions against the Club due to the chanting becoming racially, or religiously motivated and therefore, classed as a hate crime. Missiles have also been thrown.

“It has now been agreed that on occasions in the future when Mr McClean has to leave the field of play, for whatever reason, he will leave by the shortest route towards the tunnel. This process will help to reduce these incidents and also help to manage Mr McClean’s departure from the pitch without incident.”

Several incidents have occurred in the past which have put McClean’s safety at risk, and pressure has been mounting on the EFL to take further action.

On one occasion the Wrexham captain was jeered and hassled by Birmingham City fans before having a jar of Bovril thrown at him.

He took it in his stride, catching the jar and pretending to drink it.

The special measures are unlikely to prevent the sectarian chants but will protect him from missiles going forward.

