20th Sep 2023

Eden Hazard offered shock route back into football

Callum Boyle

Eden Hazard

Can he do it on a cold Tuesday night in Paisley?

Eden Hazard could reportedly be offered a route back into football amid reports that the Belgian may retire.

Hazard left Real Madrid after his contract expired and several clubs have registered their interest in the 32-year-old, including MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps as well as clubs in Scotland.

Saudi Pro League sides, Premier League clubs and other teams around Europe are also rumoured to be interested however according to Get Football News France, Hazard is prepared to call it a day.

However fresh reports have emerged claiming that Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise could offer him a chance to play again.

AS have claimed that the Jupiler Pro League side, who will face Liverpool in the Europa League this season, is rumoured to be considering the move which would see him return to his country of birth and reunite with his family.

His two brothers, Thorgan and Kylian, both play their football in Belgium with the former at Anderlecht while Kylian plays for RDWM.

While he is considering the move at the moment, Hazard is reportedly not showing major signs of interest just yet.

Hazard has already retired from international football, quitting in December after Belgium’s early World Cup exit. For his country Hazard featured 126 times and scored 33 goals, second only to the nation’s all-time leading scorer, Romelu Lukaku.

