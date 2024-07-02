Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartbreaking confession after Portugal win on penalties

He was asked about his emotional reaction to his penalty miss

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a heartbreaking confession following Portugal’s dramatic penalty shootout win over Slovenia.

On Monday, Portugal were taken to extra time by a determined Slovenia side who held the Euro 2016 winners to 0-0 after 90 minutes. On the stroke of half time of extra time though, Portugal were awarded a penalty.

Ronaldo, who had missed several chances throughout the game, stepped up to take the spot kick from 12 yards but was denied by Jan Oblak in goal.

The whistle was then immediately blown for a quick break but Ronaldo couldn’t hold back the tears and broke down in front of his teammates.

You can watch the moment below.

In the end, the penalty miss didn’t matter. Ronaldo stepped up for his country first in the shootout and duly tucked away his spot kick, before his teammate Diogo Costa saved all three of the Slovenian penalties, giving Portugal a 3-0 win on penalties.

At the age of 39, many are expecting this to be Ronaldo’s final European Championships for Portugal, and after the game he was asked whether this was the reason for his emotional reaction to his extra-time penalty miss.

According to Portuguese sports outlet O Jogo, Ronaldo replied: “It is without a doubt my last European Championship. But I don’t get emotional about that, I get emotional about everything that football involves.

“Because of the enthusiasm I have for the game, the enthusiasm of seeing my supporters, my family, the affection that people have for me. It’s not about leaving football, because if I do, what else would I need to do or win?

“It won’t be about getting one more point or one less point. Making people happy is what motivates me the most.”

Momentos inexplicáveis. Vamos dar tudo! Obrigado, 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/DoYEq1gPqp — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) July 1, 2024

It remains to be seen how many more games Portugal play in this tournament, but whenever Ronaldo does bow out, he’ll have left his mark on the tournament’s history.

Along with being the top-goalscorer in the history of the competition, with 14 goals, he also holds the record for the most appearances (28).

And, of course, it was at Euro 2016 where Ronaldo won his first, and so far only, major trophy with Portugal.

Portugal and Ronaldo are next in action on Friday evening, when they face France in the quarter finals of Euro 2024.