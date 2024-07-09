Search icon

09th Jul 2024

Craig Bellamy confirmed as new Wales manager

FA Wales has announced the appointment of Craig Bellamy as new Head Coach of the men’s national team after the sacking of Robert Page earlier in the year. The Welshman who captained his country as a player between 2007 and 2010 has been given a four year contract.

On his appointment Bellamy said: “It’s an incredible honour for me to be given the opportunity to lead my country and it’s the proudest moment of my career. It was always my ultimate dream to become the Cymru Head Coach and I am ready for the challenge.

“I will give my full commitment to develop this team and I am passionate to bring continued success into Welsh football. I can’t wait to get started with our Nations League games in September.”

The former Newcastle striker has been a coach since he retired in 2014, most recently acting as Head Coach and Assistant Coach at Premier League side Burnley.

Prior to that, he was the U21 Head Coach and Senior Team Assistant Coach for Anderlecht and also worked in the academy of his boyhood club Cardiff City. He reportedly applied for the job back in 2018 but narrowly missed out to Ryan Giggs. 

As a player he was capped 78 times for Wales and played over 400 topflight games at club level.

The FAW’s Chief Football Officer, Dr. David Adams, said: “I am absolutely delighted to announce Craig as our new Head Coach. We undertook a thorough recruitment process for the new Men’s National Team Head Coach and Craig was identified as the standout candidate.”

The appointment comes as Wales prepare for the Nations League, with hopes of success resting on the 44-year-olds shoulders. Bellamy’s first game in charge will be against Turkey on Friday September 6th as they begin that campaign.

More to follow.

