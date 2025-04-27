Search icon

Sport

27th Apr 2025

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn scorecards emerge leaving fans baffled

Sean Crosbie

Eubank Jr won by unanimous decision.

Chris Eubank Jr came out victorious against Conor Benn following Saturday night’s thrilling bout at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The pair went toe-to-toe, 32 years after their fathers’ last bout which ended in a draw.

Saturday saw both men go the full 12 rounds with Eubank Jr coming out on top via unanimous decision.

All three judges scored him higher at 116-112.

Following the result the scorecards were released online and it’s fair to say that fans have been busy discussing them, with some left utterly perplexed by the decisions.

The scorecards showed the judges all had Eubank Jr victorious in rounds four, five, six, eleven and twelve and Benn winning round three.

One X user wrote: “Eubank won EASY he boxed benns head off And I was worried he was going to get done dirty.”

Another said: “Them score cards are ridiculous they can’t even agree on the same rounds, no way was that anything other than a draw.”

Someone else wrote: “I’ve heard people say Eubank was a clear winner. If it was that clear, how were the rounds not scored the same by the judges. I had it a draw. Benn did way better than I thought and could have pinched it.”

One fan simply said: “Rightly so!!! Well done judges.”

