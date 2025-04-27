Search icon

27th Apr 2025

Boxing fans call Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn the fight of the year

Sean Crosbie

Eubank Jr won by unanimous decision.

Boxing fans were full of praise after Saturday night’s bout between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn, with many labelling it the “fight of the year.”

The two put on an unforgettable display at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, reminiscent of their fathers’ two-fight bout in the 1990s.

Benn started the stronger of the pair as he came flying out of the traps. Eubank Jr was slow to start as he fought on the back foot and by the end of the third round Benn had landed most of the major blows.

However, he came into his own in the fifth, using his physical advantage over his opponent.

Signs of the old family feud began to show heading into the seventh as referee  Victor Loughlin handed out multiple warnings to both fighters.

Heading deeper into the fight, the pair traded huge blows and fed off the energy of the crowd.

However, Eubank Jr had the stamina by the 11th and his physical advantage allowed him to deliver devastating blows, which made the judges’ scoring that bit easier.

All three judges had Eubank Jr on top with a score of 116-112.

Fans took to social media with plenty of praise for the two fighters and the event as a whole.

One X user wrote: “FIGHT OF THE YEAR …INSANE 11th and especially 12 rounds. Fans had Benn up 1 going into 12, a draw coming out of it. Thank God I’m not a judge.”

Another simply said: “CONOR BENN VS EUBANK JR WAS A F***ING AMAZING WATCH.”

American boxer Ryan Garcia said: “Man that was a sight to see man!!!! Fire fight!!! Loved every minute of it. Shoutout to both of them that was great from both.”

Topics:

Chris Eubank Jr,Conor Benn

