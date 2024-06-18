Search icon

Football

18th Jun 2024

Argentinian referee who sent off 10 players in one match to take charge of Euros game

Harry Warner

Facundo Tello

He’s certainly not scared to get his cards out his pocket

A referee from Argentina will be taking charge of matches at Euro 2024, making him the only non-European referee at the tournament.

Normally in the European Championships it would be expected that all referees hail from Europe for ease of management of players, however, in a first-time partnership, the Euros will see Argentine Facundo Tello take centre stage.

Tello has been a professional referee since 2011 and is notorious for sending off an incredible 10 players in a more than heated clash between huge rivals Boca Juniors and River Plate in 2022, earning himself a fearsome reputation.

The 42-year-old from Bahia Blanca has been included in this years tournament as a result of a new partnership between UEFA and CONMEBOL that has seen the inclusion of Tello and his two assistants at Euro 2024.

As part of this collaboration, the Copa America, which starts on Thursday 20 June, will see Italian referee Maurizio Mariani go the other way and take charge of matches in the tournament being held in the USA.

As an official FIFA International referee, Tello will be able to speak English as well as his native Spanish so the Argentine should have no problem communicating with the European players.

However, the referee stirred up controversy at the 2022 World Cup as Portugal exited the competition in what they claimed were unfair circumstances with Pepe saying that “It’s unacceptable for an Argentinian referee to referee our game,” in reference to Messi’s rivalry with Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo.

The South American will make his Euros debut later today as he takes charge of Turkey’s clash with Georgia, with the later also making their Euros debut.

Emotions will be high for the Georgians who went through a test of perseverance to make it the Euros finals after finishing fourth in their qualification group, but managing to qualify through the Nations League.

Georgia will be looking to their star winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for inspiration while the Turks will be hoping their young squad full of starlets will be able to step up to the plate on the big stage.

Turkey vs Georgia kicks off at 5pm on BBC One.

MORE FROM JOE

