Antony returns to Man Utd training while police inquiries continue

Antony was interviewed by police on Thursday

Manchester United have confirmed that Antony has returned to the club for training and is back available for selection following his leave of absence from the team.

The Brazilian winger was suspended by the club following claims of domestic abuse by an ex-girlfriend.

Antony was interviewed by police yesterday (28 September) but United have now confirmed that he is back, although he will not be included in the squad against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

In a statement United explained: “As Antony’s employer, Manchester United has decided that he will resume training at Carrington. This will be kept under review pending further developments in the case. As a club, we condemn acts of violence and abuse.

“We recognise the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation, and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse.”

Earlier this month, when United dropped Antony from their squad they released a statement reading: “Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony and notes that the Police are conducting enquiries.

“Pending further information, the club will be making no further comments.

“As a club, we are taking this matter seriously, with consideration of the impact of these allegations and subsequent reporting will have on survivors of abuse.”

