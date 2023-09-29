Search icon

News

29th Sep 2023

Antony returns to Man Utd training while police inquiries continue

Joseph Loftus

Man United Antony

Antony was interviewed by police on Thursday

Manchester United have confirmed that Antony has returned to the club for training and is back available for selection following his leave of absence from the team.

The Brazilian winger was suspended by the club following claims of domestic abuse by an ex-girlfriend.

Antony was interviewed by police yesterday (28 September) but United have now confirmed that he is back, although he will not be included in the squad against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

In a statement United explained: “As Antony’s employer, Manchester United has decided that he will resume training at Carrington. This will be kept under review pending further developments in the case. As a club, we condemn acts of violence and abuse.

“We recognise the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation, and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse.”

Earlier this month, when United dropped Antony from their squad they released a statement reading: “Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony and notes that the Police are conducting enquiries.

“Pending further information, the club will be making no further comments.

“As a club, we are taking this matter seriously, with consideration of the impact of these allegations and subsequent reporting will have on survivors of abuse.”

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Takeaway lovers face chaos over new rules coming in on Sunday

Plastic

Takeaway lovers face chaos over new rules coming in on Sunday

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix reveals all of October’s new series and movies

Netflix

Netflix reveals all of October’s new series and movies

By Rory Cashin

Bus driver and 14-year-old girl dead after school bus crash

bus crash

Bus driver and 14-year-old girl dead after school bus crash

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Ashley Cain’s eight-month-old daughter passes away after battle with leukaemia

Ashley Cain

Ashley Cain’s eight-month-old daughter passes away after battle with leukaemia

By Claudia McInerney

Masterchef Australia host Jock Zonfrillo dies suddenly, aged 46

Australia

Masterchef Australia host Jock Zonfrillo dies suddenly, aged 46

By Charlie Herbert

Woman who had a two-year sexual relationship with a ‘man’ she met online later discovered they were female, a court heard

Cambridge

Woman who had a two-year sexual relationship with a ‘man’ she met online later discovered they were female, a court heard

By JOE

Donald Trump has been true to himself which is the most disturbing thing of all

Donald Trump

Donald Trump has been true to himself which is the most disturbing thing of all

By Dion Fanning

The plane carrying Emiliano Sala and David Ibbotson has been found

Breaking

The plane carrying Emiliano Sala and David Ibbotson has been found

By Reuben Pinder

Brit who got trapped in Kabul during Taliban takeover now wants to go to Ukraine to ‘see war’

Afghanistan

Brit who got trapped in Kabul during Taliban takeover now wants to go to Ukraine to ‘see war’

By April Curtin

Benidorm co-stars get engaged five years after ITV series ended

Benidorm co-stars get engaged five years after ITV series ended

By Joseph Loftus

‘Bully type dog’ tasered and put in wheelie bin by police after attacking two people

dog attack

‘Bully type dog’ tasered and put in wheelie bin by police after attacking two people

By JOE

Man denied entry to sports game after trying to take his ’emotional support alligator’

Alligator

Man denied entry to sports game after trying to take his ’emotional support alligator’

By Charlie Herbert

BBC release trailer of Steve Coogan as Jimmy Savile

BBC release trailer of Steve Coogan as Jimmy Savile

By Joseph Loftus

Netflix has just added a brilliant hidden gem action thriller

Angelina Jolie

Netflix has just added a brilliant hidden gem action thriller

By Rory Cashin

JLS singer Aston Merrygold and his wife Sarah are expecting baby three

JLS singer Aston Merrygold and his wife Sarah are expecting baby three

By Kat O'Connor

MORE FROM JOE

This is why there’s so much bloody air in your packet of crisps

Crisps

This is why there’s so much bloody air in your packet of crisps

By JOE

Bayern Munich’s recent away form will encourage Arsenal

Arsenal

Bayern Munich’s recent away form will encourage Arsenal

By Tom Victor

Real Madrid’s defeat to Sevilla ends a remarkable run – but is Gareth Bale to blame?

Gareth Bale

Real Madrid’s defeat to Sevilla ends a remarkable run – but is Gareth Bale to blame?

By Tom Victor

Brad Pickett’s career ends in absolute heartbreak for the London legend

Brad Pickett

Brad Pickett’s career ends in absolute heartbreak for the London legend

By Darragh Murphy

Christian Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest in game against Finland, doctor confirms

Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest in game against Finland, doctor confirms

By Alex Roberts

Gerard Pique recalls reunion with ‘scary’ Roy Keane

Barcelona

Gerard Pique recalls reunion with ‘scary’ Roy Keane

By Luke Jennings

Load more stories