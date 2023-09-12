Search icon

Football

12th Sep 2023

Ally McCoist claims Jordan Henderson wouldn’t get into Scotland team

Callum Boyle

Jordan Henderson

‘I’m struggling to leave those out’

Ally McCoist has claimed that Jordan Henderson would struggle to get into the current Scotland squad.

England face Scotland at Hampden Park tonight (Tuesday September 12) to mark the 150th anniversary since the first international fixture, which ended in a 0-0 draw.

Scotland are flying at the moment and sit top of their qualifying group having won all five games and could qualify as early as tonight if results go in their favour.

For the Three Lions on the other hand, they come into the game under pressure having returned from Poland where they came from behind to draw with Ukraine in a lacklustre performance.

Criticism for Gareth Southgate has intensified once again and he would no doubt face further scrutiny if England were to lose to their long-time rivals.

One of the major decisions fans disagreed with on Saturday was the decision to start Jordan Henderson and when quizzed about Southgate’s selection, McCoist admitted that there was no place in Scotland’s starting XI for Henderson.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, he said: “I hope Jordan Henderson isn’t listening.

“He is not getting in it. Our midfield and left side of defence is our strongest area of the team, with all due respect I think so.

“I think we have better forwards than we have had before, but not at the elite level.

“I think defensively we are far better than we have been, but perhaps not at the elite level.

“I think our strongest part of the team is our midfield and our left side of defence with Kieran Tierney and Andy Robertson.

“Is he getting in ahead of Scott McTominay, Callum McGregor, John McGinn and Billy Gilmour? I am struggling to leave any one of them out right at this moment in time.

“Clearly Jordan Henderson would get games for Scotland there is no doubt about it, but right now on current form I am struggling to leave any of those four boys out.”

Related links:

Topics:

Ally McCoist,England (football),Football,Jordan Henderson,Scotland,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Mykhailo Mudryk likes Instagram post calling out Chelsea

Chelsea

Mykhailo Mudryk likes Instagram post calling out Chelsea

By Callum Boyle

Portugal reject Cristiano Ronaldo theory after record-breaking win

Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal reject Cristiano Ronaldo theory after record-breaking win

By Callum Boyle

Mo Salah could be ‘blacklisted’ from Saudi Pro League due to obscure rule

Football

Mo Salah could be ‘blacklisted’ from Saudi Pro League due to obscure rule

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Inter Miami owner confirms when Lionel Messi will make debut

Football

Inter Miami owner confirms when Lionel Messi will make debut

By Callum Boyle

PSG shit-show continues as ‘angry’ Achraf Hakimi ‘wants to leave’

Achraf Hakimi

PSG shit-show continues as ‘angry’ Achraf Hakimi ‘wants to leave’

By Daniel Brown

Real Madrid have already identified their next signature World Cup signing

2018 FIFA World Cup

Real Madrid have already identified their next signature World Cup signing

By Wayne Farry

Huge news as Manchester United are finally getting a women’s team

Huge news as Manchester United are finally getting a women’s team

By JOE

Transfer fee to sign Neymar from PSG has been revealed

Neymar

Transfer fee to sign Neymar from PSG has been revealed

By Robert Redmond

Marcelo leaves the pitch in tears after ‘one of the worst injuries ever’

Football

Marcelo leaves the pitch in tears after ‘one of the worst injuries ever’

By Callum Boyle

Netflix unveils spooky first look at new series from Haunting of Hill House creator

Haunting of Hill House

Netflix unveils spooky first look at new series from Haunting of Hill House creator

By Stephen Porzio

‘River of red wine’ flows through town after 580,000 gallon spillage

‘River of red wine’ flows through town after 580,000 gallon spillage

By Steve Hopkins

Boss uses ‘salt and pepper test’ during job interviews to judge a person’s character

job interview

Boss uses ‘salt and pepper test’ during job interviews to judge a person’s character

By Callum Boyle

Last ever Sex Education trailer released as final season approaches

Last ever Sex Education trailer released as final season approaches

By Joseph Loftus

UFC and WWE combine to form TKO

UFC

UFC and WWE combine to form TKO

By Charlie Herbert

Orangutan evicts unwanted possum from tree house by launching it through the air

Orangutan evicts unwanted possum from tree house by launching it through the air

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

This is one of the nastiest spinning back elbows we’ve ever seen (Video)

MMA

This is one of the nastiest spinning back elbows we’ve ever seen (Video)

By Darragh Murphy

Jose Mourinho makes a very good point about Romelu Lukaku’s transfer fee

Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho makes a very good point about Romelu Lukaku’s transfer fee

By Robert Redmond

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have selected their player of the season

Eden Hazard

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have selected their player of the season

By Robert Redmond

Fantasy football manager demands answers in cringe-worthy letter to the Premier League

Fantasy Football

Fantasy football manager demands answers in cringe-worthy letter to the Premier League

By Kevin Beirne

John Obi Mikel reveals the admirable reason he chose Chelsea over Manchester United

Chelsea

John Obi Mikel reveals the admirable reason he chose Chelsea over Manchester United

By Darragh Murphy

Man barred from a pub for wearing t-shirt with offensive comments about Hillsborough victims

Man barred from a pub for wearing t-shirt with offensive comments about Hillsborough victims

By Carl Anka

Load more stories