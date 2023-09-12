Ally McCoist claims Jordan Henderson wouldn’t get into Scotland team

‘I’m struggling to leave those out’

Ally McCoist has claimed that Jordan Henderson would struggle to get into the current Scotland squad.

England face Scotland at Hampden Park tonight (Tuesday September 12) to mark the 150th anniversary since the first international fixture, which ended in a 0-0 draw.

Scotland are flying at the moment and sit top of their qualifying group having won all five games and could qualify as early as tonight if results go in their favour.

For the Three Lions on the other hand, they come into the game under pressure having returned from Poland where they came from behind to draw with Ukraine in a lacklustre performance.

Criticism for Gareth Southgate has intensified once again and he would no doubt face further scrutiny if England were to lose to their long-time rivals.

One of the major decisions fans disagreed with on Saturday was the decision to start Jordan Henderson and when quizzed about Southgate’s selection, McCoist admitted that there was no place in Scotland’s starting XI for Henderson.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, he said: “I hope Jordan Henderson isn’t listening.

“He is not getting in it. Our midfield and left side of defence is our strongest area of the team, with all due respect I think so.

“I think we have better forwards than we have had before, but not at the elite level.

“I think defensively we are far better than we have been, but perhaps not at the elite level.

“Henderson doesn’t get in…” 😱🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿



🔥 “McTominay, McGregor, McGinn and Gilmour. I’m struggling to leave those out.”



Ally McCoist claims Jordan Henderson wouldn’t get into the current Scotland side. pic.twitter.com/qrcPI8qc0W — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 12, 2023

“I think our strongest part of the team is our midfield and our left side of defence with Kieran Tierney and Andy Robertson.

“Is he getting in ahead of Scott McTominay, Callum McGregor, John McGinn and Billy Gilmour? I am struggling to leave any one of them out right at this moment in time.

“Clearly Jordan Henderson would get games for Scotland there is no doubt about it, but right now on current form I am struggling to leave any of those four boys out.”

