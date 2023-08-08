Adult website offers £40m to become Chelsea’s new shirt sponsor

An adult website has reportedly offered £40m to become the new front of shirt sponsor for Chelsea this season.

Chelsea have been looking for a new sponsor since their deal with mobile network Three came to an end following the conclusion of the 2022/2023 campaign.

Throughout pre-season the Blues have worn a shirt without a sponsor on the front and and look set to start off their new era under Mauricio Pochettino against Liverpool without one.

According to the Daily Mirror however, they may have one option, with adult website My.Club reportedly offering £40m to become the new shirt sponsor.

My.Club boss Mike Ford said: “We here at My.Club want to sponsor Chelsea as they look to improve on last season’s disappointment.

“We want to have the My.Club logo emblazoned on the front of Chelsea’s jerseys before the club kicks off its 2023 season against Liverpool.

“This contribution would work for both parties. For Blues, it will help to make perfect signings like Kylian. For us, it will ensure Blues fans have only two clubs to call ‘mine.’ It would be great having Mbappé, Mudryk and other Chelsea players sharing their training exclusives and hosting AMAs on My.Club, a platform for all creators.”

Ford added: “We’ve already reserved your page: My.Club is a place to showcase and enjoy exclusive content. The decision is all yours!”

The Daily Mirror were also told by a spokesperson that My.Club had offered to be the front of shirt sponsor for Inter Milan in the Champions League final, however the Serie A club turned down the opportunity.

