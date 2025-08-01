English cricket legend spotted playing with local team

People were left gobsmacked

If you were walking through Clapham Common recently, you might have seen Moeen Ali casually strolling onto the pitch for a local Last Man Stands match.

Yes, that Moeen Ali.

The England cricket legend surprised a local team by showing up to play, and the reaction from players and spectators says it all.

The World Cup winner was brought in by Wise, the international money app, as part of their new partnership with LMS.

Moeen joined local team, Stumps on Corn, in a league game against Leg Side Story.

Fielding first, Moeen bowled four overs and finished with figures of 0 for 30. The opposition put 170 on the board, with Eddie Evans top-scoring with 52 not out from just 27 balls.

Then Moeen picked up the bat and surprisingly, he started slowly, with just five runs from five balls.

But once he found his rhythm, he didn’t stop.

Moeen smashed six sixes and two fours in a quick-fire 51 not out from only 14 deliveries.

His innings helped Stumps on Corn chase down the total with 11 balls and two wickets to spare.

JOE went along to the match to film the moment as one of England’s best played alongside local amateurs.

You can catch more from the event in the video or head to Moeen’s Instagram to see it unfold.

With Wise now backing LMS, local cricket just got a little more exciting.